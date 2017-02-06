WWE RAW advertisement hints at when Seth Rollins might compete next

WWE fans are still coming to terms with the fact that Seth Rollins has re-injured his right knee, and his WrestleMania status – as of last week – is still up in the air.

Based on the rumours that have been going around since then, it seems as if he should be cleared to compete in eight weeks, meaning his clash with Triple H could still go ahead at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

KNEE INJURY

Whether WWE decides to take that risk, though, remains to be seen.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Following the injury, WWE.com posted a huge update on Rollins’ status, as they confirmed that he wouldn’t be cleared to compete at the live events over the weekend, as you can see in the image below.

Rollins was promptly removed from the advertising for those house shows.

Article continues below

However, WWE still hasn't removed him from a February 17 live event which takes place just days after SmackDown’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, leading many to believe he could be cleared in time.

RAW ADVERTISEMENT

The American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas will play host to a Raw house show, and he still hasn’t been removed from the card, as you’ll be able to see below.

This suggests that The Architect could be cleared in time, but all will be revealed later tonight on Monday Night Raw when a full medical update is given on his condition.

As of this writing, Rollins is advertised to take on Rusev on February 17 but it seems as if WWE could be taking things really slowly before making any hasty decisions.

If there wasn’t any hope that he’d be back soon, then WWE would have already removed Rollins from the card and given Rusev a different opponent.

If he isn’t cleared by the weekend, then the WWE may opt to pull him from the card – but they certainly shouldn’t risk him for a house show, especially when it’s so close to Fastlane and WrestleMania.

Do you think Seth Rollins will compete on the February 17 house show? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms