Tim Cahill has released a statement addressing his rather strange sending off during Saturday's match between Melbourne City and Melbourne Victory.

Having gone down 2-1, City looked to bring on the former Everton midfielder from the bench but he appeared to have been shown a red card even before coming on.

Cahill was protesting against Victory's winner and was disrespectful to the officials for not letting him enter the game.

An air of confusion followed the dismissal as the Australian star seemed bemused by the decision leading to further arguments and protests from him.

Fortunately for City, the 37-year-old was sent off before entering the fray meaning they were allowed to end the game with 11 men.

Cahill posts on Instagram

Cahill was apologetic in his message, posted on Instagram, and regrets the altercation he had with referee Chris Beath following the incident.

The veteran midfielder wrote: "I want to address what happened in the Derby on Saturday night. I sincerely apologise to Chris Beath for my reaction.

"My behaviour also hurt the game so I also apologise to my team, to Melbourne Victory and to all the fans at the game and watching at home.

"Regardless of whatever happens on the pitch, I have to respect the game and the officials. I want the game to grow in Australia and I want to do all I can to help that happen. No matter the situation, I have to set an example and be accountable for my words and actions.

"My job now is to focus totally on football and winning as many games as possible.

Graceful response from Cahill

Despite making the headlines for the wrong reasons, Cahill was graceful and humble in his message.

It will be interesting to see if the club try to appeal against the sending off considering the vague circumstances in which it occurred.

