As you might imagine, a number of high-profile athletes took to social media to congratulate Tom Brady and the New England Patriots on their improbable and historic Super Bowl LI victory.

Spanning from the NFL to the MLB to the NBA, the most decorated quarterback in NFL history was the subject of admiration during and after the epic comeback.

Of the many NBA players to chime in, two major names caught the attention of the masses.

The first was the recently-retired and Future Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant.

If you recall, Bryant retired with five NBA championships, so he knows a thing or two about how difficult winning that many rings is.

Secondly, LeBron James posted the following video message.

Despite being seemingly at a loss for words at multiple points in the video, LeBron’s message was pretty clear.

“A major salute to the GOAT Tom Brady on your fifth championship. I mean, as a kid, man, you dream of moments like that and you definitely did it,” he said.

He also made a solid point about how excellent the last couple of years have been in the world of sports. “Y’all just think about the last two years or last year or last eight months in sports we’ve had. From the Cubs to Clemson to Villanova to the Patriots, wow. It’s been an unbelievable chain of sporting events capped off by the Patriots tonight. Salute to the Pats. Salute.”

James also sent the following tweet from his personal account.

It’s tough to argue with that.

From one G.O.A.T. to another, it was a pleasant way to connect the sports world and cap off one of the best championship performances in recent history.