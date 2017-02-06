What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Nate Diaz.

Boxer Amir Khan makes awkward mistake when tweeting about Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz is the only person since 2010 who can say he defeated Conor McGregor in a fight, taking the talented Irish fighter down at UFC 196 before losing a rematch at UFC 202.

However, while that's quite the accomplishment, Diaz is only 19-11 in his career and has never risen to the rank of champion.

Boxer Amir Khan, who himself sports a 31-4 career record, didn't know that last part, though, making for an awkward situation on Monday morning.

Diaz visited Khan's gym to train with the talented British fighter. Khan tweeted a picture of the two, but called Diaz a "former UFC champ" in his erroneous post:

Khan is a former light-welterweight world champion, but as mentioned above, Diaz has never held a title belt of his own.

It's an honest mistake, but one Khan should have known better than to make. After McGregor's recent tirade against some of the UFC's best fighters, it will be interesting to see if he points out Khan's mistake.

Though Diaz doesn't have his next fight set just yet (much to the chagrin of UFC boss Dana White), it's clear he's trying to stay in shape. He could do a lot worse than working with Khan, who is still at the top of his game in the boxing ring.

Whether or not the two continue training together remains to be seen, but it's likely they both came away from Monday's training session having learned a thing or two to help them in their respective careers.

UFC
Nate Diaz
Conor McGregor
Ronda Rousey
Dana White

