Yaya Toure.

How to score every penalty on FIFA 17

It took a while for FIFA gamers to work out the new penalty system in the latest game.

FIFA 17 brought with it a brand new set piece system meaning, at first, spot-kicks were difficult to grasp.

The new system removed the power bar, direction and composure metre from previous games and meant the gamer was responsible for the player's run up to the penalty.

It also meant that players could now control almost everything from the varying style to strike the ball, to the spin you can generate.

Whilst most FIFA players usually just smash the ball into one of the corners, there are a few different techniques you can use from 12 yards. Of course, for years you’ve been able to produce a Panenka penalty to really humiliate your opponent.

But still, some players are struggling to score penalties on FIFA 17.

However, thanks to popular YouTuber DailyTradingTips, you can now score every single penalty without fail. No, seriously.

He’s released a video sharing his technique which means you will never miss a penalty again.

p1b8a2f2hm4i013kl540pu41tpkd.jpg

Step 1 - Aim slightly to the right of the goalkeeper.

Step 2 - Chip the penalty with two-and-a-half bars of power.

Step 3 - Watch the goalkeeper fail to save your penalty.

When playing against AI it will work every single time because, even if the goalkeeper dives the right way, the ball will be too slow and he will be on the floor by the time the ball reaches the goal.

Playing online is slightly different but, unless the opposition goalkeeper stands in the exact spot that you've aimed it, he won’t be able to save it.

If you’re still confused, check out the video below and it will explain all:

As DailyTradingTips suggests, practise this technique in the area and the single player game to perfect it before taking it online.

