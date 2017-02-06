What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

Vince isn't impressed.

WWE don’t have any plans to bring popular NXT star to the main roster

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

A handful of NXT stars have managed to transition to the main roster easily, and have gone on to enjoy great success over the past few years.

Just look at Charlotte, Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch – three of the best wrestlers on the roster who have captured championships on Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live after plying their trade in developmental.

NXT SUCCESS

It doesn’t end there, though. Bray Wyatt, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, the list can go on and on; even if they were big names elsewhere before coming to WWE.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

However, while you have the successful wrestlers, there are also those that fail to hit the ground running with The Ascension living proof of that after failing to win over Vince McMahon and connect with the audience as heels.

It seems like we could have another in that bracket, per WWE Insiders.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: LeGarrette Blount's x-rated message for Brady & Belichick moments after Super Bowl win

Watch: LeGarrette Blount's x-rated message for Brady & Belichick moments after Super Bowl win

Something terrible happened to Tom Brady's jersey after Super Bowl LI victory

Something terrible happened to Tom Brady's jersey after Super Bowl LI victory

WWE RAW advertisement hints at when Seth Rollins might compete next

WWE RAW advertisement hints at when Seth Rollins might compete next

The popular NXT star Vince McMahon is unimpressed with - and why

The popular NXT star Vince McMahon is unimpressed with - and why

Watch: Man United fans are loving what Eric Bailly did to Jamie Vardy

Watch: Man United fans are loving what Eric Bailly did to Jamie Vardy

Watch: Joe Hart concedes one of the most bizarre goals of his career v Empoli

Watch: Joe Hart concedes one of the most bizarre goals of his career v Empoli

Numerous outlets have picked up the story, including Ring Side News, as we witnessed Tye Dillinger fittingly enter the Royal Rumble as the tenth entrant to a wonderful reception from the fans.

It was long overdue as he’s been in developmental for many years, but it looks like he could be staying there for the foreseeable future.

VINCE NOT A FAN

During his entrance, almost all of the NXT talents backstage reportedly came out to watch one of their own compete, and the fans were happy too and that showed when he was eliminated, and boos echoed around the arena when he was dumped out.

Rumours now suggest that Vince wasn’t that impressed with Dillinger and his debut, and he’s keeping him on NXT until he believes he can do a job on the main roster, where SmackDown looked like the likely destination.

It’s also being claimed that he was only in the Rumble to satisfy the fans, and Vince had no intention of bringing him up.

While fans will be upset, it can be a good thing for NXT as he can help strengthen the card following Samoa Joe’s move to Raw.

What are your thoughts on Tye Dillinger not moving up to the main roster yet? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
WWE
Triple H
Vince McMahon
WWE Smackdown
Wrestlemania
Triple H

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again