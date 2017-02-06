A handful of NXT stars have managed to transition to the main roster easily, and have gone on to enjoy great success over the past few years.

Just look at Charlotte, Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch – three of the best wrestlers on the roster who have captured championships on Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live after plying their trade in developmental.

NXT SUCCESS

It doesn’t end there, though. Bray Wyatt, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, the list can go on and on; even if they were big names elsewhere before coming to WWE.

However, while you have the successful wrestlers, there are also those that fail to hit the ground running with The Ascension living proof of that after failing to win over Vince McMahon and connect with the audience as heels.

It seems like we could have another in that bracket, per WWE Insiders.

Numerous outlets have picked up the story, including Ring Side News, as we witnessed Tye Dillinger fittingly enter the Royal Rumble as the tenth entrant to a wonderful reception from the fans.

It was long overdue as he’s been in developmental for many years, but it looks like he could be staying there for the foreseeable future.

VINCE NOT A FAN

During his entrance, almost all of the NXT talents backstage reportedly came out to watch one of their own compete, and the fans were happy too and that showed when he was eliminated, and boos echoed around the arena when he was dumped out.

Rumours now suggest that Vince wasn’t that impressed with Dillinger and his debut, and he’s keeping him on NXT until he believes he can do a job on the main roster, where SmackDown looked like the likely destination.

It’s also being claimed that he was only in the Rumble to satisfy the fans, and Vince had no intention of bringing him up.

While fans will be upset, it can be a good thing for NXT as he can help strengthen the card following Samoa Joe’s move to Raw.

