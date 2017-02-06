Crazy is possibly one of the first words that come to mind in order to describe former Juventus defender Felipe Melo.

The former Brazil international is currently back in his homeland with reigning league champions Palmeiras, and it appears that hot-headed midfielder has taken his personality traits back home too.

Melo has been well known for his angry temperament over the years and it appears that, with age, his behaviour is showing no signs of changing.

During a career that has spanned 16 years and 11 different clubs, the 33-year-old has picked up seven red cards at club level and astonishingly twice during his short-lived Selecao career.

And it's fair to say that the Brazilian is as crazy, it not more so, than Manchester United legend Roy Keane - who is remembered not just for his footballing ability but his angry nature on the pitch also.

South American football can be quite crazy at times - as exemplified by the three sendings off in River Plate and Boca Juniors' recent superclasico friendly - and Melo is quite clearly living up to expectations.

Melo only joined Palmeiras on loan from Inter Milan last month, but he is already clearly getting stuck into the task at hand, as exemplified by his crazy reaction to a challenge on one Botafogo defender at the weekend.

Melo threatens opponents

Upon his arrival in Brazil, Melo claimed: “If I have to slap a Uruguayan, I will. If I have to beat someone up, I’ll beat them up.”

And that was just a sample of what kind of individual the Brazilian Serie A was welcoming back into the league.

It took Melo no time at all to involve himself in one of the game's big talking points when the Botafogo player attempted a cheeky flick of the ball over Melo's head.

But, as anyone who knows remotely anything about the midfielder, the 33-year-old didn't let him off lightly, following the player's audacity to showboat at the crazy Palmeiras star's expense.

Palmeiras star's crazy reaction

Melo not only avoided humiliation but turned to make a brilliant challenge which left the Botafogo star on his backside. But the former Juve star's job was not done, as celebrated like he'd won a cup final, right in the face of the Botafogo player.

For once, Melo was spared his marching orders, despite his final appearance for parent club Inter Milan seeing him sent off against Sassuolo.

The Brazilian picked up three red cards in his two seasons at the San Siro, while he was also sent off for Brazil against Holland in the 2010 World Cup quarter-final against Holland.

