Since losing his rematch with Conor McGregor at UFC 202 last August, Nate Diaz has not returned to the UFC octagon for another fight.

Clearly frustrated with his lack of action, Diaz called out UFC boss Dana White last week, leading White to issue a response.

White is not happy with Diaz or his brother, Nick, neither of whom he feels are making good-faith efforts to return to the octagon.

Article continues below

According to CraziestSportsFights.com, White said he's offered both Diaz brothers opportunities to fight again, but neither have accepted:

“We just offered Nate Diaz a fight, and we’re waiting to hear back from him, so we’ll see,” said White to USA Today Sports. “These guys say they want a fight – I offered Nick Diaz two fights. He turned down two fights. I offered him Robbie Lawler. Robbie Lawler accepted the fight. Then I offered him Demian Maia. Nick Diaz turned down two fights. And then we just offered Nate a fight.”

Who White offered to Nate Diaz wasn't mentioned, but it at least seems like there's an opportunity to return to UFC action if he wants it.

Article continues below

Diaz, however, wasn't exactly impressed with the fight White apparently offered him, tweeting his disdain for the UFC boss on Saturday:

Diaz, who worked out with British boxer Amir Khan on Monday morning, is reportedly trying to get his boxing license, as he believes he's been "put on the shelf" by White and the UFC.

Whether or not that's true remains to be seen, but there doesn't seem to be a fight in Diaz's immediate future.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms