What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

UFC

Nate Diaz, Dana White, Conor McGregor.

Frustrated Dana White gives update on Nate Diaz's next fight

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Since losing his rematch with Conor McGregor at UFC 202 last August, Nate Diaz has not returned to the UFC octagon for another fight.

Clearly frustrated with his lack of action, Diaz called out UFC boss Dana White last week, leading White to issue a response.

White is not happy with Diaz or his brother, Nick, neither of whom he feels are making good-faith efforts to return to the octagon.

Article continues below

According to CraziestSportsFights.com, White said he's offered both Diaz brothers opportunities to fight again, but neither have accepted:

“We just offered Nate Diaz a fight, and we’re waiting to hear back from him, so we’ll see,” said White to USA Today Sports. “These guys say they want a fight – I offered Nick Diaz two fights. He turned down two fights. I offered him Robbie Lawler. Robbie Lawler accepted the fight. Then I offered him Demian Maia. Nick Diaz turned down two fights. And then we just offered Nate a fight.”

Who White offered to Nate Diaz wasn't mentioned, but it at least seems like there's an opportunity to return to UFC action if he wants it.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: LeGarrette Blount's x-rated message for Brady & Belichick moments after Super Bowl win

Watch: LeGarrette Blount's x-rated message for Brady & Belichick moments after Super Bowl win

Something terrible happened to Tom Brady's jersey after Super Bowl LI victory

Something terrible happened to Tom Brady's jersey after Super Bowl LI victory

WWE RAW advertisement hints at when Seth Rollins might compete next

WWE RAW advertisement hints at when Seth Rollins might compete next

The popular NXT star Vince McMahon is unimpressed with - and why

The popular NXT star Vince McMahon is unimpressed with - and why

Watch: Man United fans are loving what Eric Bailly did to Jamie Vardy

Watch: Man United fans are loving what Eric Bailly did to Jamie Vardy

Watch: Joe Hart concedes one of the most bizarre goals of his career v Empoli

Watch: Joe Hart concedes one of the most bizarre goals of his career v Empoli

Diaz, however, wasn't exactly impressed with the fight White apparently offered him, tweeting his disdain for the UFC boss on Saturday:

Diaz, who worked out with British boxer Amir Khan on Monday morning, is reportedly trying to get his boxing license, as he believes he's been "put on the shelf" by White and the UFC.

Whether or not that's true remains to be seen, but there doesn't seem to be a fight in Diaz's immediate future.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
UFC
Nate Diaz
Conor McGregor
Ronda Rousey
Dana White

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - UFC Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again