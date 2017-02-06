Tom Brady's fifth Super Bowl championship on Sunday night in Houston may have been his greatest.

The composure and leadership shown by the 39-year old New England Patriots quarterback during an unforgettable 34-28 overtime victory against the Atlanta Falcons is what football fans have come to expect.

Patriots owner Bob Kraft called it "unequivocally the sweetest" of the franchise's five Super Bowls, and you can tell Brady was soaking up the moment in Houston's NRG Stadium.

CLOSING THE BOOK ON NFL'S ARGUMENT

Usually, these arguments revolve around quarterbacks, with Joe Montana, John Elway and Peyton Manning among those receiving consideration. Jerry Rice is certainly another player for which you can make strong case, and there are many others.

But after Sunday, the consensus seemed to be that Brady’s fifth Super Bowl title locked it up in the sport.

WHAT ABOUT MJ?

Magic’s tweet bring us to another interesting debate, as his sport also has a pretty clear GOAT in Michael Jordan, the Chicago Bulls icon.

So, if forced to choose between Brady and Jordan, two American sports legends, who would be the best then?

Let’s check the numbers:

Jordan still leads the way in all of these categories, with six championship rings, five MVPs, six finals MVPs and 14 All-Star Game appearances.

And don’t forget he could’ve very well won another title or two if not for his dalliance with professional baseball in the middle of his prime.

Jordan, of course, has his share of signature moments too that play on the emotions of sports fans when having these types of debates. Craig Ehlo, The Shrug, Bryon Russell, the Flu Game… the names and phrases along conjure up images and memories for sports fans that will live on forever.

Brady has a few of those, with the near-perfect season, the Super Bowl XLIX win against the Seahawks while the Deflategate controversy raged, and now, of course, Sunday’s improbable 25-point comeback and overtime win.

He’s had some duels with a rival in Peyton Manning, as Jordan shared with Magic, the Bad Boys and Utah Jazz.

However, Brady also has a couple black marks on his ledger, including two Super Bowl losses to the New York Giants and Eli Manning, who has had a rather pedestrian career outside of the two remarkable runs to the championship.

IT AIN'T OVER YET

The good news for Brady is that he has a little bit of time.

Barring a surprise retirement, the San Mateo, Calif., product will be 40 when next season begins, old by any professional sports standards, but not unprecedented for a quarterback.

Warren Moon played until he was 44, Rice until he was 42, and Brett Favre played until he was 41.

If ever there was a candidate for longevity, Brady appears to be it. His health has long been a priority, and he has only had one serious injury in his whole career, missing most of the 2008 season with a torn ACL and MCL.

So, Brady should have time on his side.

But the greatest athlete in American sports history?

Not yet.