Willy Caballero, Claudio Bravo.

Willy Caballero comments on Claudio Bravo's behaviour since replacing him in starting XI

Hardly anything has gone exactly according to plan for Manchester City this season and life in England has proven much harder for Pep Guardiola than he probably anticipated.

The same could be said for goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, who was originally billed as the ball-playing 'keeper that would perfectly suit Guardiola's philosophies but hasn't quite lived up to expectations.

On top of a phase in January where he let in six consecutive shots that he faced, Bravo hasn't been the comfortable ball player he was meant to be.

Pep only brought the 33-year-old to the Etihad Stadium last summer, but it appears as if the former Barcelona stopper will not even see out his first season in Manchester City colours in the sticks.

Willy Caballero has assumed the No. 1 duties for City during their last two games, which have spawned one clean sheet during two victories.

Despite usurping his teammate in the Citizens' lineup, Cabellero insists that Bravo has been the ultimate professional.

"It's not an easy week for him but his behaviour is fantastic," Caballero insisted.

"He supports me and we are working really hard and he has a competitive mind so he's doing very well.

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-MAN CITY

"[Guardiola] told me before the West Ham game that I was going to play. I accepted it immediately, I loved it immediately and I tried to do my best during the game.

"[Against Swansea] I had another opportunity so I try to be positive and concentrated on every single ball. But it was a decision and I try to be working really hard for the rest of the week but he always makes the decision for the team."

Crystal Palace v Manchester City - The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

Caballero is 35-years-old himself, so he is probably not the long-term solution to Guardiola's ongoing issue. However, until the summer, he and Bravo will be the what City have and the Argentinian stopper believes his peer deserves more respect.

"Claudio is a fantastic player, a fantastic keeper and we have to respect him because he is probably the keeper (with the most) titles in his country in the last two years."

