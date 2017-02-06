There was no shortage of magic when it came to the New England Patriots' incredible 25-point comeback against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51. While the Patriots seemed to be all but finished after a brutal first half which left them in a 21-3 hole, things changed drastically in the 4th quarter.

While the huge comeback was enjoyable to watch on TV, one fan caught the entire final game-winning overtime drive by the Patriots on camera. The final drive and the flooding of the field by players and coaches in this video is something completely different than what fans who weren't at the game were able to witness.

The Patriots' comeback in Super Bowl LI is one that will go down as the greatest in history, as they not only overcame the 25-point deficit but also a 19-point fourth-quarter deficit as well. Thanks to the stellar play of quarterback Tom Brady, the Falcons simply ran out of gas and couldn't slow down the eventual MVP.

Article continues below

En route to the Patriots' second-half comeback, there were also multiple Super Bowl records set in the process. Tom Brady broke the all-time record for title game yardage (466), completions (43) and wins (five). To go along with that, running back James White, who scored the game-winning touchdown, broke the record for most receptions in a Super Bowl with 14.

While Super Bowl tickets started around $2,500 a piece this year, it's hard to argue that seeing Brady and head coach Bill Belichick win their fifth Super Bowl title together wasn't worth it. Mainly, because the way that it went down was epic, game-changing and left fans with one of the most memorable games in the history of the NFL.

Unfortunately for the league's MVP, Falcons QB Matt Ryan, he wound up on the wrong side of things. One play for Atlanta may have changed the entire game, but one drive for the Patriots wound up creating a truly epic memory.

Article continues below

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms