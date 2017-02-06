You can understand why Arsenal fans were left feeling more than a little frustrated after watching their side get convincingly beaten at Stamford Bridge, again.

A match the Gunners had to win to stay in the title race turned into a complete disaster as goals from Marcos Alonso, Eden Hazard and Cesc Fabregas ensured their supporters made the journey back to north London in a miserable mood.

For some fans, that defeat represented the final straw for Arsene Wenger and Sky cameras even spotted a fan holding up a banner which read: 'Enough is enough, time to go' before the final whistle had been blown.

Surprisingly, though, Gary Neville leapt to the defence of Arsenal's long-serving boss by branding the supporter an 'idiot'.

"He’s an idiot that guy," Neville said while commentating on the game.

"Arsene Wenger doesn’t deserve that, obviously the Arsenal fans are disappointed, but to pre-empt by bringing a banner into the ground, it’s a joke.

"Think about changing your manager, it might be that you don’t finish in the top four for a few seasons, and actually what Arsene Wenger has achieved is fantastic. So, be careful.”

Wenger, of course, was still serving his touchline ban during the game and therefore had a limited effect on proceedings at Stamford Bridge, but anyone who watches ArsenalFanTV will know that particular fan isn't the only one who feels a change is required.

Nevertheless, the supporter in question has now hit back at Neville's comments and it is safe to say he wasn't too impressed after learning what the former Manchester United full-back called him.

Season ticket holder Kane Hopps told The Mirror: "I think it was a little bit outrageous that he called not just me but any going fan who pays their money to go and watch their team an idiot for having an opinion he might not agree with. It's just not on.

"I don’t take it personally that he’s insulted me but for him to call a fan who has shown a fairly respectable banner, it's not full of expletives, isn’t right.

“I’ve paid for that opinion, he’s paid to watch football and give his option. I pay money, I should be allowed to give my opinion.

“For him to sit on his high horse in his studio and call me an idiot in front of everyone I don’t think it is on."

Neville has earned a reputation for being one of the most honest pundits around in recent years but not everyone agrees with his opinion on this subject.

Hopps, a 25-year-old estate agent, became a viral figure on social media over the weekend for the banner stunt after Neville's comments.

And he thinks the ex-England international has become a lot more reluctant to criticise managers since his failed stint at Valencia last year.

He added: "I like the guy, I respect him as a pundit, that is why I’m a bit taken aback by it, especially as he has slated Wenger on a nightly basis as well.

“I think he has generally been good in his comments of Arsenal in the past but since he has been a manager at Valencia and come back it seems like his stance on managers has massively changed and maybe because of his own failure he thinks twice about calling for managers to be sacked.

“I was honestly planning to bring it out win, lose or draw. Even if we had beaten Chelsea we would have had no chance of winning the league still in my opinion."

