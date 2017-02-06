What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

When Bellator 175 was originally planned, Quinton "Rampage" Jackson was scheduled to fight Mirko Cro Cop.

However, after Cro Cop retired last month, Bellator had to scramble to find him a new opponent.

Enter Muhammed "King Mo" Lawal, who will fight Jackson for the second time, after losing to Rampage back in 2014.

According to MMAFighter.com, Jackson isn't excited about the rematch, saying King Mo's fighting style doesn't lend itself to exciting battles:

“I think that would have been a better fight for the fans,” Jackson said. “I think Cro Cop would have been a more exciting fight. ‘King Mo’ is just gonna try to get my legs pregnant.

“I shouldn’t have asked for a rematch,” he added. “I watched it again and It was a boring-ass fight and I don’t like to do boring fights. But since it’s my last fight on Bellator, I’m gonna have to do what it takes to win.”

The heavyweight bout is scheduled for March 31 in Rosemont, Illinois, where Jackson will try to end his Bellator career on a high note.

Despite what he feels is a lackluster opponent in King Mo, Jackson has a lot to fight for. Ending his career with his 38th win (to 11 losses) would send him out on a good note and cement his legacy as one of the greatest MMA fighters ever.

Whether the fight is actually fun to watch or not remains to be seen, though. Jackson clearly anticipates a dull, wrestling-style bout, but if he has his way, he'll engage King Mo in various other fighting styles.

