Cody Rhodes finally seems to be enjoying himself inside of a wrestling ring since leaving WWE.

He’s made it clear on numerous occasions that he simply didn’t enjoy competing as Stardust towards the end of his WWE run, and after unsuccessful attempts to ditch the gimmick, he felt it was time to leave – and it’s proven to be a successful move so far.

INDIE SUCCESS

He’s a star attraction on the independent scene, as companies want to bring him in to headline their shows, and that has helped him venture over to Japan and build a career over there.

Since unveiling the American Nightmare moniker, Rhodes has gone on to appear at his first Wrestle Kingdom 11 event last month, and is now a part of the Bullet Club, so everything seems to be going well for him.

He’s also been in the limelight in recent months for some of his antics, where he flipped off a heckler while doing his Stardust theatrics and last week, a clip went viral where he landed a brutal chair shot to the head of his opponent.

It’s obvious that his time in WWE helped him reach that stage, and you’d assume he keeps up to date with all of the happenings in Vince McMahon’s company, especially with many enjoying what we currently see on television.

That’s not the case, though.

AVOIDING THE WWE

Speaking to Guide Live, the former Intercontinental Champion revealed watching WWE makes him mad, so he now avoids it.

He said: “I mean, unless somebody asks me specifically to watch – a lot of my buddies, we’re in one massive group text so there’s a lot of griping and chatting about gossip.

“[It] feels like I’m still in the locker room half the time, and I miss that – but right now, it’s not really for me.

“It wasn’t really for me the last few years I was there. Not that I don’t love WWE. I had such fun there, I met my wife there.

“Just the product being PG and being so watered down with such super talented guys on it, it almost makes me mad to watch it. So, I avoid.”

Rhodes might be right on the money with his comments, but fans will be quick to remind him the only reason he’s in the position to make those comments is because of the WWE’s belief in him at one point.

What do you make of Cody Rhodes’ comments on why he doesn’t watch WWE programming? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

