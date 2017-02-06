Video shows Dejan Lovren's terrible shooting ability

Dejan Lovren was the goalscoring hero during Liverpool’s incredible 4-3 Europa League victory over Borussia Dortmund last season.

The defender’s injury-time header saw the Reds complete a miraculous comeback and progress into the semi-final of the competition. He was a hero that night.

However, that goal was something of a collector’s item with the Croatian scoring just three goals in his 95 appearances in all competitions since arriving from Southampton in the summer of 2014.

Therefore, it’s baffling when Lovren lines up a shot from 35-yards in the hope to stick one in the top corner. It’s something that we see almost every match and there’s nothing Liverpool fans hate more.

Whenever Lovren looks as though he’s about to shoot, there are groans around the stadium as those supporters in row Z duck for cover.

And now, an angry Liverpool fan has put together a compilation of some of Lovren’s worst attempts and it makes for pretty depressing viewing.

Time and time again, the centre-back attempts to score a 'worldie' with his attempt coming nowhere near troubling the opposition ‘keeper.

The video ends with his shocking effort in last season’s FA Cup semi final defeat to Aston Villa in the 94th minute with Liverpool trailing 2-1. It will bring a tear to the eye of Liverpool fans - and not in a good way.

Lovren's shooting ability

Take a look:

Liverpool fans react

And this is how Liverpool fans reacted to the video on Twitter:

Liverpool fans probably wouldn’t mind too much if Lovren had a shot now and then if his defending was up to scratch. However, with Jurgen Klopp’s side conceding 30 goals in 24 matches - more than West Brom - maybe Lovren should concentrate of the defensive side of his game.

Liverpool fans were disappointed with Klopp offloading Mamadou Sakho this January with the manager falling out with the Frenchman in pre-season. Joel Matip arrived this summer on free transfer and has established himself as the club's best defender. But neither Lovren nor Ragnar Klavan have formed a solid partnership with him this season as Liverpool have seen their title hopes crash and their top four aspirations becoming slimmer and slimmer by the week.

Maybe Lovren needs to watch this video of his terrible shooting ability and he'll soon realise he needs to stop with immediate effect.

