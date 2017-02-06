Lennox Lewis claims one moment in 2012 changed Wladimir Klitschko's boxing career

Wladimir Klitschko is not a man who is used to entering the ring without the expectation that he will come out victorious.

But that will be the case when he faces IBF world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in the eagerly-anticipated fight in front of 90,000 people at Wembley on April 29.

The Watford-born heavyweight is favourite to retain his IBF belt, as well grasp the IBO and WBA Super Heavyweight straps on offer.

It will be Klitschko's first response to his shock defeat to Tyson Fury, which occurred in November 2015, and he is desperate to prove he has not past his best.

However, most will be backing undefeated Joshua, who has won each of his 18 professional bouts by knockout, to add a further two belts to his IBF title.

Former British heavyweight Lennox Lewis, however, believes the fight would have a completely different perspective had Klitschko's former trainer, Manny Steward, still been alive.

The American died in October 2012, due to complications with stomach surgery, and Johnathon Banks succeeded him.

Klitschko, though, suffered the biggest upset of his career under Banks, when Fury claimed all of his belts over the course of a 12-round fight in which the heavyweight legend landed few punches.

Lewis: Klitschko would have been favourite

"If Manny was still here, Klitschko would still be the champion, and he would be a better fighter," said Lewis, as per Sky Sports.

"I would have made him the favourite to beat Joshua if Manny Steward was here.

"It's a big loss because he needed Emanuel, and it's really hard to replace Emanuel. In essence, he's training himself, and he can't train himself because Manny set out a number of different things you could do in different situations. I know them all. I know he has that experience level."

Klitschko, 40, is naturally coming towards the end of his boxing career and will be 41 come fight night, while Joshua is only at the beginning of the boxing legacy he is trying to build.

Everything appears to add up in Joshua's favour, but Lewis believes Klitschko will pay more attention to his current coach, Banks, this time around - after suffering his first defeat in 11 years to Fury.

Ukrainian didn't listen

"Who can tell who what to do? It really depends if Klitschko's listening to Banks. In his last fight when he lost, he wasn't listening, but Banks was telling him the right things." Lewis added.

"It's the respect aspect too; if he has respect for that trainer. The fact he's keeping him around shows me he has respect for him, and he may feel he didn't listen last time, and may listen this time."

The pressure will undoubtedly be in Klitschko's corner, with the heavyweight kingpin's future hanging in the balance if he suffers back-to-back defeats for the first time in his career.

Steward helped to rebuild the Ukrainian's career back in 2004, following two knockout defeats in 13 months, but it remains to be seen if Banks can help the 40-year-old avert another damaging defeat in the twilight years of his career.

Without Steward's assistance from ringside, Klitschko could soon be hanging his gloves up for good if Joshua gets his way at Wembley Stadium.

