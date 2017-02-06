Gary Neville responds to offer from ArsenalFanTV after calling fans "embarrassing"

While Arsenal's 3-1 defeat against Chelsea was the main talking point on Saturday, it was Gary Neville's post-match comments that somewhat stole headlines.

Speaking alongside Jamie Carragher and Niall Quinn on Sky Sports, the Manchester United legend went on a number of rants about Arsene Wenger and Arsenal's fans.

Regarding Wenger, Neville expressed shock at the way he's been treated recently and explained how he deserves a lot more respect.

And on Arsenal's fans, Neville labelled them "embarrassing" after watching a number of supporters rant and rave about their club's recent shortcomings on ArsenalFanTV.

He said, per the Mirror: "I walked out the Chelsea ground yesterday and there was a couple of these ArsenalFanTV camera things everywhere and to be honest, it was embarrassing listening to it and watching it.

"I was watching Chelsea fans take the mickey out of them which was a bit funny and I was watching Arsenal fans slating and slanging into him.

"I thought to myself, he doesn't deserve that, that's one thing he doesn't deserve - he's done an unbelievable job."

ArsenalFanTV quickly hit back at Neville by tweeting: "Guys like @GNev2 are so out of touch with real fans who follow their club every week. Their voices are now being heard so get used to it.

"Easy for @GNev2 to sit in the comfort of his @SkySports studio and attack Arsenal fans opinions. He's lucky there wasn't a ValenciaFanTV!"

However, if you thought that would be the end of it, you were wrong.

One football fan asked Neville on Twitter yesterday: "Would you ever go on ArsenalFanTV?" to which he replied: "Be very happy to." The Mirror then publicised Neville's claim, as you can see below.

ArsenalFanTV soon responded, saying: "The ball's in Gary's court. We'd welcome him to come and state his opinion as we respect all opinions."

And now Neville has chipped in with an emphatic response that will excite every football fan: "I will stick to my word. The offer will be made to go on... 🥊"

Gary Neville vs ArsenalFanTV - now that's a fight we want to see.

The former right-back's opinion of Wenger is in start contrast to that of Arsenal fans, who believe the time has come for the Frenchman to be replaced.

Almost 13 years have passed since the Gunners last won the Premier League and, put simply, that's not good enough.

While Wenger has done a phenomenal job in north London, it's ultimately silverware that matters.

