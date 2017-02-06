This one seems a little too convenient.

On the same night where Tom Brady alleges that somebody stole his Super Bowl jersey after his big win, another American sports icon can claim the same thing.

The Associated Press is reporting that Kobe Bryant's high school had some of the former Los Angeles Lakers memorabilia lifted from the campus.

Article continues below

The stolen gear includes items from "Kobe's Shrine" outside the gym (known as "Bryant Gymnasium") at Lower Merion High School outside of Philadelphia. The theft was discovered by school officials on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, across the country, Brady said he had his jersey stolen from a bag in the locker room.

As for Bryant, the memorabilia included a framed replica of his high school jersey, several pairs of signed Nike sneakers, and the state championship trophy and net from his 1996 title.

Philly.com is reporting that Lower Merion wrote an email to parents from the school reporting them of the theft.

“Material items can be replaced and we will make every effort to restore and even enhance the contents of the case with the help of alumni and friends,” principal Sean Hughes and athletics director Don Walsh said in the joint email to parents. “And even if we cannot replace all the items, the moments that produced them are still very much alive in our memories and honored through the ongoing traditions of Aces Nation.”

The thief apparently broke a lock on the display case and school officials said the items have little monetary value. Lower Merion police are reviewing surveillance video.

With all the inevitable comparisons between Brady and Michael Jordan popping up after his latest Super Bowl triumph, it seems strange for Bryant's name to pop up in the news on Super Bowl Sunday in such a way. Bryant always did want to be like Mike.

It's probably just a coincidence.

Probably.