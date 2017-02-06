What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Formula 1

Rosberg.

Nico Rosberg reveals who he wanted Lewis Hamilton's new teammate to be

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

So, we finally know that Valtteri Bottas will be Lewis Hamilton’s new teammate at Mercedes.

With Nico Rosberg retiring just days after winning the World Championships, Mercedes were left searching for someone could could replace the massive void left behind by the German.

They settled with former Williams driver Bottas but Rosberg has admitted he would have liked to have seen someone else become Hamilton’s new teammate.

Article continues below

"Everyone says Alonso and I say it too because there would be fireworks with Hamilton,” he told Marca.

"As a fan, it would be nice, but for the team it wouldn't work.”

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: LeGarrette Blount's x-rated message for Brady & Belichick moments after Super Bowl win

Watch: LeGarrette Blount's x-rated message for Brady & Belichick moments after Super Bowl win

Something terrible happened to Tom Brady's jersey after Super Bowl LI victory

Something terrible happened to Tom Brady's jersey after Super Bowl LI victory

WWE RAW advertisement hints at when Seth Rollins might compete next

WWE RAW advertisement hints at when Seth Rollins might compete next

The popular NXT star Vince McMahon is unimpressed with - and why

The popular NXT star Vince McMahon is unimpressed with - and why

Watch: Man United fans are loving what Eric Bailly did to Jamie Vardy

Watch: Man United fans are loving what Eric Bailly did to Jamie Vardy

Watch: Joe Hart concedes one of the most bizarre goals of his career v Empoli

Watch: Joe Hart concedes one of the most bizarre goals of his career v Empoli

AUTO-PRIX-JPN-F1

Rosberg on Bottas

However, Rosberg’s spell at Mercedes isn’t over after he became team ambassador after his retirement in November. And he insists that Bottas can replicate his success last season and beat Hamilton to the World Championships.

"They've found a great solution. Bottas is fast and though Hamilton will be at a very, very high level and it will be difficult to beat him, I have proved that he can,” he claimed.

F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi - Qualifying

Next season will be the first since 1994 that the reigning champion won’t be competing, since Alain Prost retired after winning with Williams.

And Rosberg has admitted that he’s still finding it a bit strange that he won’t be racing but still wants to attend a few races.

Rosberg on retirement

"It's true, it's a little weird,” he said.

"It is not the first time it's happened, but without the two yeah, well... I'm going to be at some races. I want to go and be close to the sport, I love it and I'll be a fan from now on.”

F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

And Rosberg has dismissed any suggestions that Mercedes are angry with him for announcing his decision to retire so late.

"Angry?" he said. "No, they have a lot of respect for me and I appreciate it.

"Though he [non-executive chairman Niki Lauda] seems angry in the press, with me he isn’t.

"He told me in person that he took off his hat to me. He's been very supportive after three very good years working together."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Formula 1

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again