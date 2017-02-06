So, we finally know that Valtteri Bottas will be Lewis Hamilton’s new teammate at Mercedes.

With Nico Rosberg retiring just days after winning the World Championships, Mercedes were left searching for someone could could replace the massive void left behind by the German.

They settled with former Williams driver Bottas but Rosberg has admitted he would have liked to have seen someone else become Hamilton’s new teammate.

"Everyone says Alonso and I say it too because there would be fireworks with Hamilton,” he told Marca.

"As a fan, it would be nice, but for the team it wouldn't work.”

Rosberg on Bottas

However, Rosberg’s spell at Mercedes isn’t over after he became team ambassador after his retirement in November. And he insists that Bottas can replicate his success last season and beat Hamilton to the World Championships.

"They've found a great solution. Bottas is fast and though Hamilton will be at a very, very high level and it will be difficult to beat him, I have proved that he can,” he claimed.

Next season will be the first since 1994 that the reigning champion won’t be competing, since Alain Prost retired after winning with Williams.

And Rosberg has admitted that he’s still finding it a bit strange that he won’t be racing but still wants to attend a few races.

Rosberg on retirement

"It's true, it's a little weird,” he said.

"It is not the first time it's happened, but without the two yeah, well... I'm going to be at some races. I want to go and be close to the sport, I love it and I'll be a fan from now on.”

And Rosberg has dismissed any suggestions that Mercedes are angry with him for announcing his decision to retire so late.

"Angry?" he said. "No, they have a lot of respect for me and I appreciate it.

"Though he [non-executive chairman Niki Lauda] seems angry in the press, with me he isn’t.

"He told me in person that he took off his hat to me. He's been very supportive after three very good years working together."

