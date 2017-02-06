What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Angle had a choice between WCW and WWE.

One legend convinced Kurt Angle not to pick WCW over WWE

It’s difficult for WWE fans to now imagine a company without Kurt Angle, especially since there was so much hype behind his arrival in 1998 after capturing Olympic gold two years earlier.

The company kept the faith in him, gradually building him up to be one of the biggest stars around as he captured the WWE Championship in some memorable feuds, and became perhaps the best pure wrestler to compete inside of a WWE ring – but opinions will differ.

So, it’s clear to see why fans were ecstatic to find out that Angle was finally going to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in a few months’ time.

However, if it wasn’t for one legend, Angle may not have even stepped foot in WWE.

During the bitter war with WCW – which Vince McMahon was losing for a while – Ted Turner’s organisation seemed to be the more attractive option, and Angle has revealed he too had the same difficult choice.

That was until fellow Hall of Famer and 16-time world champion, Ric Flair – who was actually signed with WCW at the time - advised him to go to what was then the WWF, and that was easily the best decision he made.

Flair advised him that Vince McMahon will make him into a star, something WCW couldn't do.

THE NATURE BOY: GO TO WWE!

Speaking to The Statement Show, Angle said: “Before I signed with WWE, I did speak with Ric Flair and he told me flat out.

“He said, ‘You don’t want to come here. They’re going to ruin your career. Go to WWE. Let Vince McMahon mould you into the star you deserve to be.’

“And I listened to Ric. WCW went out of business, I think, the first year I started, so he was right.”

It’s great to hear that The Nature Boy was looking out for Angle and his interests, as he could have easily wanted WCW to secure his signing and bring more eyes to the product to rival McMahon.

Instead, he knew he could be a star and knew Vince was the best man to take him to that level.

Just imagine if he did pick WCW.

How do you think Kurt Angle’s career would have played out had he picked WCW over WWE? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

