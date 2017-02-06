Tony Bellew reveals the real origins of his bitter feud with David Haye

Tony Bellew and David Haye are set to lock horns on March 4 at the O2 Arena and it is one of the hottest feuds in recent boxing memory.

Ok, Dereck Chisora and Dillian Whyte was pretty entertaining. But in haye and Bellew, we have two big names with world title experience and plenty of bad blood.

But where did it all steam from? Bellew spoke about the root of their bitter rivalry to Boxingnewsonline and explained how things got so frosty, even before the infamous press conference.

"Six or eight months before that [Bellew's victory over Ilunga Makabu for WBC cruiserweight title] Haye put a Tweet out: ‘Who wants it can get it.’ I replied, ‘Listen bitch, I’ll have some of that.’ Then he said, ‘Do you guys want to see me knock out the mouthy Scouser?’

"A bit later he asked me if I really wanted to fight him. Too right I did. He’s a cruiserweight really, it’s not like you were asking me to go in with Wladimir Klitschko. You’re asking me to go in with a former cruiserweight world champion, not a monster.

"Then it went quiet. And then in December last year, he wanted me to pull out of the Mateusz Masternak fight. He told me to fight on his bill in January instead, on the comedy channel, Dave. He asked me what I was getting [paid] and I told him it was none of his business. He said, ‘Pull out, I’ll double your money. Fight against a no mark heavyweight and then fight me.’"

It seems as if the seeds were being sewn and Haye was trying to position Bellew for a fight with him. However, in attempting to build him, he realised he was a draw on his own.

"We didn’t talk though," Bellew confirmed. "But after I beat Makabu, he realised I was a big name on my own. I’d done a stadium fight and he probably thought, ‘There’s money in him.’"

It got a lot worse when Bellew dismantled Haye's friend BJ Flores in three rounds last October. It's not the fight Bellew wanted, but his promoter, Eddie Hearn, alerted him to the Flores/Haye friendship.

"The bitch’s [Haye’s] best mate. That got my attention, the two of them are f*****g nightclub buddies. When Haye passed a comment that he thought Flores would beat me, that was it, I decided I wanted Flores. Haye got Flores a payday, and an arse-whooping. I bounced Flores off the floor."

And of course, we all know what happened next.

"While the referee is counting over Flores I looked at Haye. ‘Listen bitch, you’re gonna get it.’ And he’s engaging me. Everyone thought it was planned, it wasn’t planned, at least not from my point of view. When it got to the end, I kicked the f*****g toblerone at him and said, ‘We can do it right now you tart.’ In all honesty, I had no intention of belting him. I would never hit a fighter that hasn’t got gloves on. But I wanted to let him know I wasn’t just here for a payday."

However, despite the theatrics, Bellew insists this feud has not been constructed in any kind of way and the personal animosity is very real.

"People have suggested this has all been scripted. I swear on my kids’ lives that this rivalry is not scripted, the press conference wasn’t scripted. I’ll be honest, he’d have liked to have scripted it and the minute the contract was signed, the warning shot was sent straight to him: ‘Don’t think this is a f*****g game. Do not think that I am f*****g about. Don’t ever try and tell me what to say. I’m going to put it on you when I see you.’

His reaction was, ‘We’ll see about that you Scouse c**t.’ And that was the last conversation we ever had. We don’t speak no more and I’m going to punch his f*****g head in. He’s no friend of mine. It was purely business, but, after he’s thrown a punch without gloves on, it’s now personal. He better hope he doesn’t see me when there isn’t cameras there."

