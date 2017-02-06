There will no doubt still be a few Chelsea fans struggling to come to terms with Frank Lampard's decision to retire from playing football.

Although Lampard's best days were well behind him, there was still a small section of supporters who would have welcomed the 38-year-old back to Chelsea with open arms on a deal until the end of the season.

Instead, the former midfielder has opted to pursue a career in coaching which means the closest he will ever get to the pitch at Stamford Bridge again will be in the dugout.

Nevertheless, that hasn't stopped Lampard from reminiscing over the many glory days he enjoyed for the Blues - and there were quite a few.

During his 13 years at the club, the former England captain won the Premier League on three occasions, the FA Cup four times and also got his hands on both the Champions League and Europa League trophies.

Lampard was involved in his fair share of titanic matches in Europe but he has revealed that there was one particular opponent who made a bigger impression on him than most.

During the mid-2000's, Chelsea were frequently paired up with Barcelona in the Champions League and Lampard would often have to be at his very best for the Premier League side to come away with a positive result.

Which is easier said than done when a certain Ronaldinho was in the prime of his career.

And, in Chelsea's matchday programme, Lampard revealed just how tough it was to go up against the Brazilian magician.

"The [Barcelona] team after his were known as the better ones, when Messi really came through, but Ronaldinho could do impossible things with the ball," Lampard said, as per The Metro.

"I’d never seen a player like that. It was my early knockings in the Champions League and seeing him play was like, 'Wow, this player is from a different planet to the rest of us'."

It won't be much of a surprise to Chelsea fans but Ronaldinho's opinion of Lampard wasn't too dissimilar.

In fact just over ten years ago, the forward even openly admitted he wanted the then Chelsea star to join him at the Camp Nou.

"Frank Lampard is a great player and I am happy to have had the chance to meet him and get to know him on several occasions on and off the pitch," Ronaldinho said, via Sky Sports.

"He is my friend and I love to watch him play. It would be a joy for me to see him at Barcelona."

In the end, Ronaldinho never got his wish to line up alongside Lampard but you can imagine just how good they would have been together.

