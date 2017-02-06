What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

.

Frank Lampard admits he thought one opponent was 'from a different planet'

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

There will no doubt still be a few Chelsea fans struggling to come to terms with Frank Lampard's decision to retire from playing football.

Although Lampard's best days were well behind him, there was still a small section of supporters who would have welcomed the 38-year-old back to Chelsea with open arms on a deal until the end of the season.

Instead, the former midfielder has opted to pursue a career in coaching which means the closest he will ever get to the pitch at Stamford Bridge again will be in the dugout.

Article continues below

Nevertheless, that hasn't stopped Lampard from reminiscing over the many glory days he enjoyed for the Blues - and there were quite a few.

During his 13 years at the club, the former England captain won the Premier League on three occasions, the FA Cup four times and also got his hands on both the Champions League and Europa League trophies.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: LeGarrette Blount's x-rated message for Brady & Belichick moments after Super Bowl win

Watch: LeGarrette Blount's x-rated message for Brady & Belichick moments after Super Bowl win

Something terrible happened to Tom Brady's jersey after Super Bowl LI victory

Something terrible happened to Tom Brady's jersey after Super Bowl LI victory

WWE RAW advertisement hints at when Seth Rollins might compete next

WWE RAW advertisement hints at when Seth Rollins might compete next

The popular NXT star Vince McMahon is unimpressed with - and why

The popular NXT star Vince McMahon is unimpressed with - and why

Watch: Man United fans are loving what Eric Bailly did to Jamie Vardy

Watch: Man United fans are loving what Eric Bailly did to Jamie Vardy

Watch: Joe Hart concedes one of the most bizarre goals of his career v Empoli

Watch: Joe Hart concedes one of the most bizarre goals of his career v Empoli

Lampard was involved in his fair share of titanic matches in Europe but he has revealed that there was one particular opponent who made a bigger impression on him than most.

During the mid-2000's, Chelsea were frequently paired up with Barcelona in the Champions League and Lampard would often have to be at his very best for the Premier League side to come away with a positive result.

Which is easier said than done when a certain Ronaldinho was in the prime of his career.

Chelsea's Frank Lampard (R) holds off a

And, in Chelsea's matchday programme, Lampard revealed just how tough it was to go up against the Brazilian magician.

"The [Barcelona] team after his were known as the better ones, when Messi really came through, but Ronaldinho could do impossible things with the ball," Lampard said, as per The Metro.

"I’d never seen a player like that. It was my early knockings in the Champions League and seeing him play was like, 'Wow, this player is from a different planet to the rest of us'."

It won't be much of a surprise to Chelsea fans but Ronaldinho's opinion of Lampard wasn't too dissimilar.

Football player (From L) Samuel Eto'o fr

In fact just over ten years ago, the forward even openly admitted he wanted the then Chelsea star to join him at the Camp Nou.

"Frank Lampard is a great player and I am happy to have had the chance to meet him and get to know him on several occasions on and off the pitch," Ronaldinho said, via Sky Sports.

"He is my friend and I love to watch him play. It would be a joy for me to see him at Barcelona."

In the end, Ronaldinho never got his wish to line up alongside Lampard but you can imagine just how good they would have been together.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
UEFA Champions League
Football
Barcelona
Frank Lampard

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again