England international Alastair Cook has stepped down as the captain of the national team after being in charge for a record 59 Test matches.

After a tenure of over four years leading from the front – a period in which England saw several successes - Cook believes the present moment as the perfect time to call it quits before finding an able leader for the future.

The other members of the team were informed of his decision by email on Sunday evening, which was later followed by the ex-captain having a telephone conversation with each player.

England are scheduled for a tour to West Indies next – where they will play an ODI series, starting on February 22. Selectors will be meeting in the days ahead to finalise the heir of Cook before the squad leaves for the Caribbean.

Joe Root is currently the favourite to land the role later this week.

Sky Sports quoted Cook saying: “It's been a huge honour to be England captain and to lead the Test team over the past five years.

“Stepping down has been an incredibly hard decision but I know this is the correct decision for me and at the right time for the team."

He gave an insight into his thought process as it was after the lengthy winter tour to India that he contemplated on taking this stand and hence informed the board of his decision.

“I've had time to reflect after the India series and this weekend I spoke to Colin Graves, the Chairman, to explain and offer my resignation," he added.

"It's a sad day personally in many ways but I want to thank everyone I've captained, all the coaches and support staff and, of course, the England supporters and the Barmy Army who follow us home and away and have given us unwavering support.”

However, the 32-year-old will continue his association with the national side and contribute to the team through his batting and assisting the next captain in his utmost capacity.

“Playing for England really is a privilege and I hope to carry on as a Test player, making a full contribution and helping the next England captain and the team however I can," he said.

Strauss on Cook

England director of cricket Andrew Strauss, who has been a great advocate of Cook in recent years, commended him for his services and deemed him as one of the best the country has ever produced.

“I want to thank Alastair on behalf of the ECB and from a personal perspective for the fantastic contribution that he's made to the England Test team since 2012," Strauss said.

“His country owes him a great debt of gratitude; he's led the team with determination, conviction and a huge amount of pride over the last five years and his record stands for itself

“With more matches leading the team than anyone, including two Ashes wins, he deserves to be seen as one of our country's great captains.”

Cook remains the leading run scorer in Test cricket for his nation with 11,057 runs, while his highest honours as captain include Ashes glory on home soil in 2013 and 2015 apart from successes in India and South Africa.

With a winning percentage of 40.67 as captain, he becomes the fourth best among all who has led England in more than 40 Tests.

The Essex batsman will look back into a career that endured several ups and downs but would undoubtedly consider the opportunity to provide his leadership in the last five years as a remarkable achievement and regard it with great respect for the rest of the career.

