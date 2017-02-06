John Terry and Frank Lampard are undoubtedly the iconic legends of Chelsea's recent history.

But while Lampard called time on his professional career last week, Terry is still looking to prolong a career that has so far lasted 19 years.

However, the Blues defender is no longer a key feature in the Chelsea team and seems surplus to requirements under Antonio Conte.

For Chelsea fans, though, Terry and Lampard's time at Stamford Bridge may not have actually passed.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 live, the 36-year-old former England defender admitted he and Lampard used to dream of one day co-managing their beloved Chelsea.

"That would be the dream for us two, for sure," admitted Terry.

"That would be a dream [for Lampard to be Chelsea manager], we used to laugh and joke about that a few years ago, we are kind of getting towards the end now so it could be happening."

Terry China bound

Terry could be heading to China in a lucrative big-money pay day during the summer, while Lampard is now looking to life away from the field.

But if the Chelsea legends are serious about their plans to take over in the Stamford Bridge home dugout together, they may have to play a waiting game with Conte impressing during his debut campaign in charge of the Blues.

The west London club are showing no signs of slowing in their pursuit of the title, as they currently sit nine points clear of second-placed Tottenham.

Conte has managed to mold together a dominant Premier League team without Terry playing a significant role, and Lampard having been absent at the Bridge since 2014, when he left to spend a season at Manchester City, before moving to New York City FC.

Terry has tipped the now retired Chelsea and England star to pursue a managerial career by praising Lampard's impact at the club.

Lampard was key for Chelsea

"Just seeing him first-hand in the dressing room, on the training field on a daily basis, he was key and pivotal," said Conte.

"I was captain at the time but I promise you without Frank we couldn't have done what we have done as a team."

Terry and Lampard guided the Blues to their first ever Champions League crown back in 2012, but Conte will have to wait until at least season for Chelsea to challenge for a second.

Conte completely turned things around, following Chelsea's woeful title defence last campaign, and has made them clear favourites to take the title from Leicester's grasp this season.

If Terry and Lampard are to realise their dream in long term, they could both learn a lot from the charismatic Italian.

