As if we needed any more proof about Tom Brady's confidence.

The New England Patriots quarterback was featured in a commercial that aired after Sunday night's Super Bowl win against the Atlanta Falcons for Shields MRI.

In it, Brady puts his four Super Bowl rings in a locker and then pulls out a fifth after he originally forgot, explaining: "It's kind of new."

The icing on the caks comes after the woman mentions he should get a bigger locker.

"Roger that," Brady says, in an obvious dig at NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

WBUR News is reporting that the commercial was filmed in September with the alternate ending in the can since that time.

Interestingly, WBUR reports, the Shields ads were directed by Bobby Farrelly, of Farrelly brothers fame. Along with brother Peter, Bobby Farrelly directed hit comedies such as "Dumb and Dumber" and "There's Something About Mary."

Below is the Shields ad with the original ending.

In it, Brady says "for now" when asked if that's all.

Brady is no Peyton Manning with the commercials quite yet, and certainly doesn't have the natural humor ability of his long-time rival.

But maybe this is an indication that Brady is going to step out of his shell a little bit in the twilight of his career and in his post-football life.

Or maybe we have the makings of a new comedy duo.

Don't hold your breath.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms