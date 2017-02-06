Official online NBA destination in the UK

Paul Pierce.

What Paul Pierce told Isaiah Thomas in the tunnel after Clippers-Celtics game

The finish of the Los Angeles Clippers and Boston Celtics game on Sunday was nothing short of epic. And no, it wasn't because of what the scoreboard said (a 107-102 victory for the Celtics), but instead, it was because of Paul Pierce.

When it was stated before the game that Pierce would be starting, many expected the chance for a magical final game at TD Garden against his old team in the Celtics could be on the way. Unfortunately, that wasn't the case, as Pierce played in just five minutes, going scoreless throughout that entire stretch -- until the very last minute, which is what mattered most.

Pierce drained a 3-pointer fresh off the bench as the game came to a close, which resulted in the crowd going absolutely crazy. The team who he had done so much for throughout his career was able to send him off in the best way possible.

It was one of those great moments in sports that fans will never forget, and after the game he made sure to go up to the current Celtics superstar, point guard Isaiah Thomas, and metaphorically pass the torch.

Per Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe:

Thomas has been on another level this year, and Pierce seemed completely more than happy to give some love to the next great star in Boston. There's little question that Pierce's true colors shined through in this moment, and that he once again proved why he was a fan favorite in Boston throughout his superb 19-year career.

While the Celtics won the game on Sunday, it was Pierce and even Thomas who were the two names that fans had their eyes glued to for four quarters. Here's to hoping that Pierce's career send-off continues to go as well as it did on Sunday in Boston.

Topics:
LA Clippers
Pacific Division
Western Conference
NBA
Paul Pierce
Boston Celtics
Atlantic Division
Eastern Conference
Isaiah Thomas

