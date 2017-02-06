The average number of offensive snaps per team in an NFL game this season was 64.

In Super Bowl LI, the Atlanta Falcons had just 46. This number, though, was not the real problem; it was the 93 snaps the Falcons defensive unit had to play, leading to fatigue and ultimately blowing the biggest lead in Super Bowl history.

The New England Patriots are champions, Tom Brady is the winningest quarterback in NFL history but here, we review the big plays that ultimately proved Atlanta’s downfall.

1) Freeman's failure causes Ryan fumble

Following Stephen Gostkowski’s field goal which trimmed the scoreline to 28-12, Atlanta were driving with less than nine minutes to play in the fourth quarter. Facing a 3rd-and-1 and the ball on their own 35-yard line, Matt Ryan is in the shotgun and takes the snap. The Patriots had eight in the box and to Ryan’s right, linebacker Dont’a Hightower was rushing around the edge.

New England played mostly man coverage on the back end and blitzed up front, creating chaos as Devonta Freeman - who had already blocked this exact play several times in the game - turned far too late to see Hightower surging towards Ryan before he sacked him and knocked the ball loose.

Defensive tackle Alan Branch recovered the ball and Tom Brady, for the first time displaying outward belief on the sideline, came back onto the field 25 yards short of the end zone and scored within five plays.

2) Matt Ryan takes a shocking sack

New England’s quick work - Danny Amendola caught a six-yard touchdown pass with James White running in the two-point conversion - was followed by two big plays from Atlanta’s Freeman and an out-of-this-world sideline catch by Julio Jones.

With Ryan facing 2nd-and-11 from the Patriots’ 23-yard line (in other words, comfortably in field goal range), he surveys the field all the way back to the 36-yard line and is sacked by Trey Flowers.

Ryan has to throw the ball away as soon as he sees the pressure. Chris Long forced a holding call on the next play and suddenly, when three points would have iced the game, Atlanta were punting the ball back to the Patriots for one final drive and a chance to tie the game.

3) Julian Edelman's Stunning Catch

Remember this? Well, Patriots fans will feel a lot better about it today after Julian Edelman made one of the greatest, and unlikeliest catches in Super Bowl and football history.

A Brady pass is tipped by the Falcons’ Robert Alford. “I knew if I could tip it in the air, even if I couldn’t get it, one of my brothers would”, said Alford afterward. Not to be. Crucially, Edelman kept his eyes on the ball and fell into a pile with Alford and safeties Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen, 783 pounds of combined body weight falling onto a ball that would surely be crushed and hit the turf.

The Falcons defenders all went low for the interception while Edelman stayed high, staggering both of his feet before the ball first hit Alford’s right knee. It then hit Edelman’s right hand, gloved in red, then his left, but he hadn’t caught it. Alford’s right foot then had a go at dislodging the ball and as it somehow floated in mid-air, Edelman grasped it again. Edelman screamed “I got it! I got it!”

4) “Tails never fails” gone to the dumpster

Super Bowl LI official Carl Cheffers was at midfield with the team captains ahead of the extra period and asked Matthew Slater, New England’s special-teams captain, for his call. “Heads”, Slater said.

He explained after the game that he always calls heads because it’s a Slater family tradition (he is the son of Hall of Fame lineman Jackie Slater). The coin hit the ground and heads was facing up. Brady had the ball secure with the knowledge that a touchdown would end the game and give him his fifth Super Bowl ring. The Falcons won the coin toss before the game with a tails call and deferred to receive in the second half, a drive in which they went a rare three-and-out.

The coin Gods were clearly dismayed by this display and decided the Patriots should win the second one.

5) Pass Interference in the End-Zone

Brady came out firing in overtime, completing passes to Amendola, Chris Hogan and White for big plays that landed them at the Atlanta 15-yard line. On first-and-ten Brady floated a pass toward the end zone where Martellus Bennett was covered by De’Vondre Campbell.

At first glance it looked as if Bennett had caught it, which would have ended the game, but the ball fell away. As is often the case in the NFL these days, a yellow flag rained down. Pass interference was called.

Campbell, a rookie out of the University of Minnesota who had left the game in the second quarter because of cramps, felt he had made a good and clean play on Bennett, but the ensuing 13-yard penalty moved the Patriots to the two-yard line, where they tossed to White two plays later for the winning points.

Other Factors

There are of course other points to consider. Falcons Pro Bowl Center Alex Mack was heroically playing with a fractured fibula and quickly returning to that winning drive, the play between the pass interference and winning touchdown was a strange floated pass from Brady toward Bennett, which Vic Beasley Jr. could have easily picked off instead of batting away if he hadn’t of been so protective of avoiding defeat.

Atlanta were unable to contain James White (14 receptions, 110 yards, one touchdown and six carries for 29 yards and two touchdowns) because of a combination of playing man coverage with Keanu Neal, missed tackles and several breakdowns by Deion Jones (45).

And no wonder. 93 defensive snaps is the equivalent of a game and a half. Atlanta played primarily man-to-man coverage and matched with specific Patriots receivers, resulting in them running all over the field in an effort to stay with New England’s incredible amount of different formations.

But all that’s left to be said is: New England overcame a 28-3 deficit to win Super Bowl LI. Hats off.

