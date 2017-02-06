What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Paul Pogba.

Video emerges of Paul Pogba's new £2.9m mansion at Man Utd

While he's still yet to rediscover his previous best form, Paul Pogba is starting to show signs of improvement at Manchester United.

Since rejoining the Red Devils from Juventus for £89 million last summer - a world record - the Frenchman has struggled to impose himself at times.

But it doesn't take world-class players long to show what they're made of and, slowly but surely, Pogba is settling back into life in Manchester.

Of course, Pogba always ran the risk of being criticised by returning to his former employers.

The 23-year-old became something of a superstar at Juventus and so, when he completed his record move, greatness was immediately expected.

Only time will tell whether Pogba is worth his £89 million price tag - not to mention his £290,000-per-week wage packet - but he certainly seems to be enjoying himself.

And if there's one way to help yourself settle, it's by buying a flash new £2.9 million mansion.

Pogba recently splashed out on a luxury home in Cheshire to mark his return to United and a video has now emerged of the inside.

Word of warning: be prepared to feel very, very jealous.

POGBA'S £2.9M MANSION

The property, which was previously owned by Javier Hernandez, has five bedrooms, a heated indoor swimming pool, sauna and entertainment room.

It also features a balcony, a double garage for his array of luxury cars and a tailor-made kitchen.

Now that's what you call living the dream.

However, while Pogba appears to be loving life in Manchester, he's received a warning from United legend Rio Ferdinand for a recent video with Jesse Lingard.

Manchester United v Southampton - Premier League

In the footage, Pogba and Lingard were filmed showing off their new celebration in United's dressing room, which promoted a scathing response.

"I'm all for having a bit of fun on social media and stuff, but not when you're sixth in the league, you're not in the Champions League positions and you're fighting," Ferdinand said.

"You haven't won anything yet. Until you've won something you can't go out and do stuff like that.

"I've dug out Arsenal players for doing stuff like this before and it would be wrong of me to not talk about the United players."

