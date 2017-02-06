One of the biggest topics WWE fans still discuss is whether the company will succeed in bringing a UFC star on board.

The latest name that has been linked to, at least, a WrestleMania appearance is Conor McGregor.

WORKING WITH UFC

The outspoken Irishman has criticised the company – and the roster – in the past, but revealed that talks are still ongoing, so we have to wait and see how that unfolds.

WWE have also been interested in the popular strawweight, Paige VanZant, who is also open to working with the organisation down the line.

That brings us to Ronda Rousey.

At one stage, it looked as if she could have Vince McMahon eating out of the palm of her hand based on the untouchable image she had.

That was until Holly Holm became the first blip on her impressive record, something they maybe could have worked around, but Amanda Nunes added the biggest dent into her mixed martial arts future.

The big question is what value she can bring to the WWE, especially now since she has back-to-back losses on her record, and the women’s bantamweight isn’t revolving around her anymore.

Jim Ross thinks he has the answer.

VINCE IS THE KEY

The WWE Hall of Famer has explained to ABC 15 that even though a full-time schedule is out of the question, the master that is Vince McMahon is the only person that can make her relevant again.

He said: “I don’t think she’d ever go to WWE and be a regular, (but) I could see her coming to WWE and doing a big one-off event like at a WrestleMania or something, without question.

“Those two losses in a real sport have nothing to do with a fictional sport.

“[Vince] McMahon is the P.T. Barnum of this era. If anybody can get Ronda Rousey hot, relevant and must-see, it’s Vince.

“I think she’s got a lot left in the tank, plus let’s not forget she’s buddies with The Rock, so there’s some synergy there that you would not pass up.”

Vince knows how to create and mould stars, and the advantage he has is that Rousey is already a household name, even if it's in a negative light right now.

The tricky parts are to first bring her in, and then put that fear factor back in her once more.

Do you think Vince McMahon can make Ronda Rousey a success in WWE? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

