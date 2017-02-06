Nothing to see here, according to Draymond Green.

And not in nearly as many words.

Green took to Snapchat in an attempt to defuse any issues stemming from Saturday night's loss to the Sacramento Kings.

After an ugly play where Durant and Green got crossed up on an offensive possession, the players had words with each other during a timeout.

Here is the play in question:

After the game, Green talked about how Durant should not be taking just 10 shots in games, which is what he did in the 109-106 overtime loss.

Durant, who is averaging 25.8 points per game this year, scored just 10 points in the game.

Meanwhile, Stephen Curry scored 35 points for the Warriors and Klay Thompson had 26 points. Green had 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists in the loss.

Green went to Snapchat to pour water on a potential fire for the presumed favorites to win the NBA championship.

Here's what he passed along:

To quote Day-Day, that's "Blah blah blah blah blah." A five-blah-er.

Given Green's history, maybe he should be stepping away from Snapchat, as he had an embarrassing moment in the lead-up to the Summer Olympics in Brazil thanks to a Snapchat mis-hap.

On the social media platform, Green made public a picture of his junk, which he said was meant to be a private message. The uncomfortable photo wnt around the globe.

But this one was certainly meant for the masses.

The good news for Warriors fans is Green's summer Snapchat distraction didn't deter Team USA from winning a gold medal in Rio de Janeiro. Durant, of course, played alongside Green in the tournament, along with Thompson.

Golden State fans hope the same can be said after this season, as the Warriors try to avoid pitfalls and claim their second championship in three seasons.