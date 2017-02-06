Official online NBA destination in the UK

Brady.

Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, NBA stars react to Patriots’ Super Bowl comeback

While watching the Atlanta Falcons rumble to a 21-3 halftime lead over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 51, many expected the Falcons to continue their dominance in the second half. Instead, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady just added to his amazing legacy by leading the most amazing comeback in Super Bowl history.

The Patriots not only rallied from a 25-point deficit but also erased a 19-point 4th-quarter deficit to take home the Super Bowl victory. It is already being considered one of the most epic Super Bowls in history, and the reactions on Twitter were nothing short of spectacular as well.

Fans and players from all over and from literally every sport exploded with praise for both Brady and the Patriots on Twitter. The responses from a few NBA players definitely drew plenty of attention as well, partially due to the fact that it included the likes of Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and others tweeting about the game.

Let's start things off with none other than The Black Mamba and King James themselves.

A few of the big stars from Boston also made sure to chime in, including current Celtics star point guard Isaiah Thomas and former great Paul Pierce.

The praise continued to roll in from many other NBA stars as well.

While much of the praise was about Brady or the Patriots as a whole, it was Washington Wizards big man Marcin Gortat who dropped a pretty epic tweet out as well. Gortat not only gave love to Brady for his amazing on-field performance, but also for pulling what he seems to consider a win off the field as well.

After the comeback the Patriots put together, and the incredible statistical game that Brady had, it's hard not to praise this group, even if you aren't a fan.

