A lot has been made of Seth Rollins’ knee injury last week on Monday Night Raw, after he fell awkwardly on it when the debuting Samoa Joe locked in his Coquina Clutch signature move.

Some see it as an unfortunate accident while others have been quick to shift the blame on Joe for being reckless in the ring.

KNEE INJURY

It seems to be a double standard as well, as those calling Joe a menace are the same ones that criticised Rollins for injuring Finn Balor, Sting and John Cena, but that’s a different story.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Another big rumours going around the mill since last Monday is the speculated heat Joe is suffering from.

It's not heat just because of the Rollins injury, though, as it’s all resulted in WWE scrambling to put back-up plans in place for WrestleMania 33.

Article continues below

His actions caused WWE to hold an emergency creative meeting, which could have changed the matches for Triple H, John Cena, and more.

Regardless of that, PWInsider have reported that there is actually no heat on Joe whatsoever, even if WWE do end up shuffling their plans.

They’re claiming that it was just a freak accident, and it could have happened to anyone.

NO HEAT ON JOE

They wrote: “I think it will be looked at as a case of bad luck and sad irony.

“If WWE blamed Joe for the Tyson Kidd injury, they would have never allowed Joe to use the Muscle Buster again, and he has regularly in NXT.

“The Rollins injury was obviously just a freak thing, it’s just that Joe happened to be the person he was in the ring with. If there was any heat on him, they certainly wouldn’t be having Joe boast and take credit for the injury.”

That seems to be the biggest indication that it’s not as serious as it was first feared, as WWE wouldn’t have allowed Joe to boast about it on social media if he ruined the WrestleMania plans.

It’s a good job WWE aren’t taking any action, especially as it was the day of his debut but sadly, the injury overshadowed it.

Should there be heat on Samoa Joe for Seth Rollins’ injury? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms