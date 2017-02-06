Bayern Munich destroy Man Utd fan who tried to mock them on Twitter

Manchester United have become something of a laughing stock over the past couple of years.

Under Sir Alex Ferguson, the Red Devils were one of the most feared clubs in world football, but since the Scotsman's retirement it's been a downward spiral.

David Moyes took over in 2013 but only lasted 10 months, having guided United to a dismal seventh-placed finish in the Premier League.

Louis van Gaal then arrived but, despite winning the FA Cup and finishing in an improved fourth and then fifth, also faced the chop last summer.

Now it's the turn of Jose Mourinho, who looks to have finally steadied the ship at Old Trafford.

However, because United are competing in the Europa League and outside of the top four, there's still reason for them to be mocked by football fans.

And it would seem even professional clubs find their current position rather funny.

Earlier today, the Champions League's official Twitter account provided a reminder of next week's fixtures in the competition's last 16.

That prompted an excitable response from Bayern Munich, who tweeted a video of Franck Ribery and David Alaba performing the dab (see below).

A United fan then piped up and slammed Bayern's account, claiming they should be disqualified for the state of Ribery and Alaba's awful dab.

But if there's one thing we've learned over the years it's not to mess with German football club accounts, who all seem to be run by quick-witted social media experts.

As you might of expected, Bayern then hit back with a humiliating response that put the United fan, called @MysteryMartial, in their place.

Bayer Leverkusen then entered the fray to rub salt into the wounds.

Ouch. Maybe United fans should refrain from picking on Europe's big boys until they finish in the top four and qualify for the Champions League.

Winning the Europa League might actually be their best way of qualifying given the competition for places in the Premier League.

They currently sit sixth and two points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, but while the deficit is small, United's inconsistency has hindered them throughout this season.

Even in the Europa League they have a long way to go, though, with Saint Etienne their next opponents in the round of 32.

