Theo Zidane produces neat skill during assist for Real Madrid youth team

The world's best footballers passing their special genes down to their offspring isn't actually as common you might think.

Quite often, the shadow their father has left behind can prove too big for their sons and daughters to escape from, making it almost impossible for them to enjoy a similarly successful career in football.

However, just sometimes that trend is broken and a legacy is fulfilled, which might just be the case with Zinedine Zidane.

His eldest son Enzo has already made great strides to get in Real Madrid's first team squad this season, although he is yet to make an appearance.

Likewise, Luca is starting to make a name for himself as a goalkeeper - a controversial position choice, we know.

But 14-year-old Theo Zidane is seriously catching the eye with some of his performances for Madrid's youth team of late.

It wasn't that long ago when a video emerged of the talented midfielder perfectly executing a Lambretta to go past a helpless defender and burst into the box.

And the youngster has been at it again to further prove he is more than just a one-trick pony.

In the latest clip to display his sheer talent, Theo starts with the ball just inside his own half.

But as one bold opponent dives into a challenge, Theo pulls out a classy Cruyff turn that leaves the defender flat on his backside - see the video below.

The fact he then goes on to play a slick one-two with Pablo Suárez before the latter is then played through to score is simply a bonus.

Anyone else think that was reminiscent of how his father used to torment those few defender who actually thought they could tackle him?

There's no doubt about it, Theo Zidane is one to look out for in the future, watch this space.

Topics:
La Liga
Real Madrid
Zinedine Zidane
Football

