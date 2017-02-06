No matter what the WWE try, they just can’t seem to get the majority of fans to cheer for Roman Reigns.

While the audience loved him as part of The Shield – and even more so when Batista eliminated him from the Royal Rumble back in 2014 - since then, it’s all gone downhill.

NEGATIVE REACTION

Granted, the odd cheer manages to creep in here and there, but the negativity was on full display in the Rumble this year when The Big Dog entered the match as the #30 entrant.

While rumours suggest he was in that spot to set up a clash with The Undertaker at WrestleMania, as well as helping Randy Orton get a positive reaction, fans still bash him and the company for it.

Right now, it looks as if we could be going towards a heel turn if he does go on to battle The Deadman in Orlando, but despite that, family seems to be involved now.

That’s because Afa of The Wild Samoans – brother to Sika who is Reigns’ father – spoke to Bill Apter and claimed that WWE fans need to cut his nephew some slack, and give him a chance.

He said: “It’s just like anything else. The thing about my other nephew, The Rock, was when he first started they were booing him.

PATIENCE

“That was because of his lack of experience. The kid’s young. He will grow in to become a somebody someday if he not already is. You’ve got to be patient. You’ve got to give people a chance to grow.

“He’s still learning a lot and just give him some time. There’s a lot he needs to learn and me and my brother, we kind of want to stay out of it.

“These kids today are much smarter and the business is different, you know? We kind of just let them do it their own way and every now and then if they need some advice, we will give them the ‘old school’ advice.

“As far as fans go…give the kids a chance. They’ll come around. He’ll come around.”

Perhaps there will be a day where the fans finally embrace him, but it doesn’t seem to be anytime soon. Plus, as he said, even The Rock was hated by fans at one point, so it's probably not the end of the world.

Although, Afa isn’t a Samoan you want to mess with, so you should probably start cheering for Reigns if he tells you to.

Do you think the majority of WWE fans will eventually embrace Roman Reigns? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

