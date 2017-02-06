What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Man United's Andreas Pereira scores spectacular volley for Granada

Andreas Pereira probably isn't a name that every Manchester United fan is familiar with, but it should be.

The 21-year-old has been scrapping around in the club's youth academy for a few years now and has made a few sporadic appearances for the senior team without really being given a proper run.

Nevertheless, Pereira has been regarded as one of the top young talents at Old Trafford and this season has been his first serious opportunity to prove it.

Not at Man United of course, but at Granada in La Liga, where he is spending the campaign on loan.

So far this term, the Belgium-born Brazilian has shown his potential in fits and starts but in a side rock bottom of the league, it hasn't always been easy for Pereira to stand out.

But he certainly did that on Monday night by marking his return to the team with a spectacular volley.

Granada were taking on Las Palmas and desperately needed three points to give themselves a fighting chance of avoiding relegation.

So Pereira gave them the perfect start when he picked up the ball just outside the box, flicked it up with his left foot and unleashed a brilliant strike with his right - see the video below.

The Las Palmas goalkeeper was left with absolutely no chance as it curled into the top corner.

It was just his third goal of the season but could prove priceless if Granada are able to hold on for victory.

Unsurprisingly, it caught the attention of many Man United supporters on Twitter who have been keeping track of their young star's progress in Spain.

And the message to Jose Mourinho is clear. Andreas Pereira should be fighting for a first-team place at Old Trafford next season. Here are some of the best tweets.

