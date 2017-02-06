When Roger Federer went 3-1 down in the final set of the Australian Open final last Sunday, it seemed inevitable Rafael Nadal would go on to win.

Both players were visibly tired but Federer, at the ripe old age of 35, was the one who really looked like he was running out of juice.

How wrong were we?

The Swiss hit back and broke Nadal's serve in the sixth game to make it 3-3 before winning three games on the bounce to emerge victorious.

'6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3' the scoreboard read as Federer secured his 18th Grand Slam title.

And it was scenes of sheer emotion when Hawk-Eye confirmed his forehand winner was in, with Federer on the verge of crying as he jumped for joy.

What a story - but more importantly, what a comeback.

Federer looked down and out when Nadal took a 3-1 lead in the fifth set but he dug deep and, like he has done so many times before, produced the goods.

The dust has now settled on Federer's historic Australian Open win and he's now revealed exactly what he said to himself to inspire victory in the final set.

Asked by TIME, per Sports Illustrated, how he pulled off his comeback, he said: "I told myself, 'You have one more set to play, pal'.

"It's so easy to get down on yourself, and say, 'Look, it was a great run, it is a great comeback, be happy with the final. It's fine. It's all good'.

"I didn't allow that to creep into my mind. I told myself, 'It's one more set, give it everything you've got. He's in pain. I'm in pain.

"'Everyone is fighting out there, just try to play offensive tennis and take it to him. Go for your shots. Play free. Enjoy it out there.

"'Play the ball, don't play the opponent. Try everything. Hopefully, that's enough'. And it was."

It's no wonder Federer is the greatest tennis player of all time with that kind of attitude - and long may it continue.

