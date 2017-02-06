There are some debates in the wrestling world that just won’t ever have a definitive answer.

The most popular one seems to be who the greatest wrestler of all time is.

DEBATES

Names like Shawn Michaels, The Rock and John Cena are tossed around – but then fans break down the specifics of who the better wrestler is, and who the better entertainer is.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Then, more names are added from Hulk Hogan, to Chris Benoit, to Bret Hart. There’s no undisputed best, and there probably won’t ever be one, or at least no way of proving who it is.

However, there also other topics which cause debate, such as the most underutilised or the most underappreciated WWE stars of all time.

Article continues below

We all have our picks, and now the soon-to-be WWE Hall of Famer, Kurt Angle, has had his say on who he believes is the most underappreciated in the history of the organisation.

You can’t really argue with his pick either, as he opted to choose Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Speaking to the Statement Show, the Olympic gold medallist explained just how much influence he had on his career, and how much of it went unnoticed.

STONE COLD STEVE AUSTIN

He said: “Austin was the most underappreciated wrestler because his character was so strong.

“They didn’t know that he was actually one of the best wrestlers. I learned so much from him. We didn’t even have to put matches together. He’d just tell me what to do at the time.

“I never had anybody do that for a whole, entire match.

“And Austin, for 80 percent of it, we’d have the finish planned, or the comeback and the finish planned, and the rest of it, Austin would just guide me through because, back then, I was only in the business a year or a year and a half.

“I was main eventing with Austin and I had no idea what I was doing!

“So, I needed someone like him. He helped me a lot.”

The Rattlesnake is often seen as the one responsible for the Attitude Era reaching the heights it did, and his contributions do often go unnoticed.

Now it’s clear why Angle is so adamant that Austin is the one that inducts him into the Hall of Fame next month.

Who do you think is the most underappreciated WWE star of all time? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms