Alastair Cook may have suffered more defeats than any other England captain but his resignation from the role was met with great sympathy - on the whole.

When Cook became captain five years ago, English cricket was in disarray.

But he brought the team together, developed a solid work ethic and won two Ashes series along the way - a feat many previous England captains would have been delighted to achieve.

It didn't come as a massive surprise to see Cook resign from the role on Monday, following a tricky 12 months for the Test team, and Andrew Strauss confirmed the burden of being captain had left him drained.

"In my conversations with him in January, it became clear that Alastair felt a huge amount of energy, drive and determination was needed to drive the team forward over the next 12 months," England's director of cricket told the BBC.

"You are the only one who knows how much gas you have left in the tank and how much the many demands of being England captain are taking out of you.

"He feels it is time for new blood, new impetus and fresh thinking and allow someone else to take over and do that."

Various tributes have poured in on Twitter throughout the day in response to the news, however, Kevin Pietersen's reaction drew more attention than most.

Cook was infamously one of the three-man panel who decided to omit Pietersen from selection after allegations the batsman sent derogatory text messages about Strauss to various South Africa players were made in 2012.

Since then, Pietersen has become a T20 specialist and his England career has been considered virtually over.

But now Cook is no longer one of the decision makers, Pietersen posted a cheeky tweet to hint he would be interested in making a comeback.

"#BringBackKP" Pietersen put simply.

Of course, his tweet has been taken in jest rather than seriousness and it would require a truly remarkable turnaround to see the 36-year-old play for England again.

In contrast, Cook will keep playing on at international level but the captaincy is expected to go to Joe Root.

The ECB will presumably announce the new captain before the team fly off to the West Indies for a One-Day series in March.

