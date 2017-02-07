What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

Owens once again overcame his longtime rival.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens compete in brutal street fight at WWE Live event

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

They say that you never know just what will happen at a WWE Live event and over the years that has proven to be true.

We have seen Finn Balor's record breaking NXT title reign come to an end and even a surprise appearance by the Rock at live events in recent years.

Surprise stipulation

Over the weekend, long term rivals once again faced off at a WWE Live event in Salt Lake City as Kevin Owens took on Sami Zayn.

JOIN THE DEBATE

When should Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens clash again in front of the TV cameras? Join the debate by becoming a GMS writer HERE: http://gms.to/haveyoursay1

Article continues below

The two have produced many great matches both in NXT and on the main roster and their increased familiarity certainly does make for some great contests.

During this weekend's match however, it was announced before the bell rang that RAW General Manager Mick Foley had made the contest a street fight.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Fan footage captures unique view of Patriots' entire Super Bowl-winning drive

Fan footage captures unique view of Patriots' entire Super Bowl-winning drive

Watch: Brady takes shot at Goodell in hilarious Super Bowl commercial

Watch: Brady takes shot at Goodell in hilarious Super Bowl commercial

Latest update regarding heat on Samoa Joe after Seth Rollins’ injury

Latest update regarding heat on Samoa Joe after Seth Rollins’ injury

Cody Rhodes gives controversial reason for why he doesn’t watch WWE

Cody Rhodes gives controversial reason for why he doesn’t watch WWE

Frank Lampard reveals the one player he thought was 'from a different planet'

Frank Lampard reveals the one player he thought was 'from a different planet'

Watch: Paul Pogba's new £2.9m mansion proves he's living the dream at Man Utd

Watch: Paul Pogba's new £2.9m mansion proves he's living the dream at Man Utd

WWE would tweet video highlights of the match and it looked brutal as the Prize Fighter took on the Underdog from the Underground.

Using everything from tables to chairs, Owens and Zayn clearly pulled off a great match, but it would be the Universal Champion who emerged victorious.

The show in Utah was also capped by an appearance by the Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar who made a rare in ring showing.

Lesnar would battle and eventually defeat the Big Show using the F5 as his revenge tour following numerous embarrassments by Goldberg have led to fans questioning him.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
WWE
Wrestlemania

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again