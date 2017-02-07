They say that you never know just what will happen at a WWE Live event and over the years that has proven to be true.

We have seen Finn Balor's record breaking NXT title reign come to an end and even a surprise appearance by the Rock at live events in recent years.

Surprise stipulation

Over the weekend, long term rivals once again faced off at a WWE Live event in Salt Lake City as Kevin Owens took on Sami Zayn.

The two have produced many great matches both in NXT and on the main roster and their increased familiarity certainly does make for some great contests.

During this weekend's match however, it was announced before the bell rang that RAW General Manager Mick Foley had made the contest a street fight.

WWE would tweet video highlights of the match and it looked brutal as the Prize Fighter took on the Underdog from the Underground.

Using everything from tables to chairs, Owens and Zayn clearly pulled off a great match, but it would be the Universal Champion who emerged victorious.

The show in Utah was also capped by an appearance by the Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar who made a rare in ring showing.

Lesnar would battle and eventually defeat the Big Show using the F5 as his revenge tour following numerous embarrassments by Goldberg have led to fans questioning him.

