WWE

Goldberg will have a big two months (©Twitter @ProWrestlingMag).

Goldberg accepts Brock Lesnar's challenge and gets a Universal Championship match

Last week saw Brock Lesnar make a spontaneous appearance on Monday Night RAW and address his disappointing performance in the Royal Rumble.

Lesnar was eliminated by Goldberg within seconds at the Rumble and given his previous loss to him at Survivor Series, the Beast wasn't in a good mood.

Challenges laid down

Brock Lesnar would challenge Goldberg to one more match, on the grandest stage of them all, WrestleMania.

That would lead to an appearance by Goldberg on Monday's episode of RAW to respond to Lesnar's challenge.

A challenge that not only would he accept, but he would pick an interesting time in the show to do so.

Goldberg would interrupt the Universal Champion Kevin Owens and the United States Champion Chris Jericho as they were discussed a possible WrestleMania main event between themselves.

Following his addition onto the List of Jericho, He would then officially challenge Owens to a match at Fastlane for the Universal Championship.

Owens was clearly reluctant to accept, however his best friend wasn't as he told Goldberg that if he wanted a match at Fastlane, he would have it.

Later in the show, it was confirmed that Goldberg will be granted his Universal Championship opportunity against Kevin Owens at Fastlane.

A date with destiny

The Fastlane main event will certainly bring an added element as Goldberg has now confirmed that he will be facing Lesnar at WrestleMania, a month later.

If Goldberg is to win the title at Fastlane, will Owens get himself a rematch for his title? If not, will his match with Lesnar at WrestleMania be for the title?

Fastlane is less than four weeks away and it will be interesting to see what unfolds between the two unlikely rivals in that time.

Topics:
WWE
Wrestlemania

