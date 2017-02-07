Last week's shocking conclusion to Monday Night RAW which saw Samoa Joe make his first appearance on the maion roster and attack Seth Rollins has been the talk of the WWE Universe.

After Rollins confirmed during the week that he was once again injured and that his injury came at the hands of Joe, fans were left wondering if his appearance was just to aid Triple H?

New acquisition

That question was answered very soon on Monday's episode of RAW as the show opened with Samoa Joe signing a RAW contract.

SIGN UP NOW

Who will face Samoa Joe at Fastlane? Have your say by signing up now to become a GMS writer: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Standing in the ring with RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon and General Manager Mick Foley, Joe officially became part of the RAW roster.

Foley wasn't happy for his new signing however, claiming that he was a Samoa Joe fan, but didn't agree with how he earned his way to the WWE.

Article continues below

After Joe made a short speech about how he worked for 18 years to get there, he was confronted by one particular riled up RAW superstar.

Roman Reigns - the former Shield brother of Rollins confronted Joe who had previously stated that he would beat down all of the WWE Universe's heroes.

Joe and Reigns would go one on one in the main event on RAW, with Joe getting the win following a big distraction by Bruan Strowman.

Strowman and Reigns have been confirmed to be going head to head at Fastlane following the numerous altercations between them in recent weeks.

With Reigns clearly already being involved in one match, it will be very interesting to see what happens with Joe at Fastlane.

Rollins' WrestleMania future may be in doubt so it is highly unlikely he will be back and ready to fight by the time Fastlane rolls around.

Could WWE find someone else to step in and face Joe? Possibly someone who has worked with The Samoan Submission Machine before? Possibly the only former Universal Champion?

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms