Alexis Sanchez's decision over Arsenal future hinges on one key factor [Goal]

Sanchez.

Alexis Sanchez's Arsenal future depends on one key factor

With every passing week, there is a growing concern from Arsenal fans that they could lose their two best players.

Both the contracts of Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez are set to expire at the end of next season and the pair don't seem in any hurry to extend their stay in north London.

While Gooners are no doubt concerned about Ozil’s future, the biggest worry is Sanchez.

The Chilean has been in terrific form this season, scoring 15 goals in 24 Premier League appearances. However, in recent weeks, his attitude is definitely a worrying sign.

The former Barcelona star has been seen having a strop on numerous occasions and walked off the pitch following Arsenal’s 3-1 defeat to Chelsea without acknowledging the fans - something that angered Ozil.

So, will Sanchez sign a new deal at Arsenal?

There will certainly be plenty of top European clubs interested if the forward becomes available in the summer. Goal are reporting that Paris Saint-Germain have identified Sanchez as their priority target this summer and are willing to offer him astronomical wages to order to tempt him to Parc des Princes.

Sanchez's stance

And Sanchez is refusing to commit his future to Arsenal until he sees how successful Arsenal’s season is.

That’s also according to Goal, who claim ambition is a key part of Sanchez’s decision and his future depends on how the Gunners’ fare this campaign.

If that’s the case, that’s not very good news for Arsene Wenger. They’re already out of the title race - 12 points adrift of Chelsea - and face an almighty battle just to stay in the top four.

Elsewhere, they face a tough task to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League with Bayern Munich standing in their way in the last-16.

Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League

Winning the FA Cup - where they face Sutton United in the fifth round - is hardly going to convince Sanchez to stay.

He wants Premier League and Champions League trophies and that is looking unlikely at the Emirates this season.

It's certainly a worrying report as far as Arsenal are concerned and it's clear they face an almighty fight to keep Sanchez beyond this summer.

