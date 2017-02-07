Watch: Madrid & PSG flop Jese misses unbelievable sitter on Las Palmas debut

During the January transfer window, Premier League strugglers Middlesbrough tried their level best to bring PSG winger Jese Rodriguez to the Riverside, but, much to boss Aitor Karanka's dismay, the club couldn't get the job done.

Jese, like fellow Boro target Robert Snodgrass, opted to move elsewhere.

A trip home for the Spaniard was his preferred choice and he joined mid-table La Liga outfit Las Palmas.

Still, by all accounts, Jese's career hasn't quite followed it's early trajectory and his loan move from the French heavyweights has been made with the view to getting his career back on track.

Jose Mourinho gave the 23-year-old his chance in the Real Madrid first team during a pre-season tour of the U.S. back in 2011 and he went on to make quite the impression with his exciting, direct dribbling style.

He made his debut for Las Palmas last night in a 1-0 defeat to Granada - where on-loan Man United playmaker Andreas Pereira scored a wonderful winner - but things didn't go according to plan for the Spanish forward.

As you can see in the video below, Jese, who turns 24 later this month, stole in at the back stick with his side trailing and 20 minutes left to play, but instead of finishing what appeared to be a formality, disaster struck.

Jese appeared to get way too much heel on his effort and sent the ball back across goal instead of guiding it into the virtually empty net.

Not only was it not the dream start it should have been for Jese, but it also cost Las Palmas from getting anything from the game.

After an injury-filled year at the Bernabeu, Jese moved to PSG for around £21.5 million in August of last year, but he has only gone on to make 14 appearances in all competitions, scoring two goals.

With the influx of wingers and playmakers in the French capital, featuring the likes of Hatem Ben Arfa, Angel di Maria, Javier Pastore, Goncalo Guedes, Julian Draxler, Giovani Lo Celso and Lucas Moura, Jese's opportunities for the foreseeable future seemed bleak at the Parc des Princes.

Missing opportunities like this won't do much for his stock, either.

