Eden Hazard.

Video emerges of Eden Hazard single-handedly destroying Chelsea's title rivals

Eden Hazard stole the show during Chelsea's 3-1 win against Arsenal on Saturday, the Belgium international scoring a sensational solo goal.

Goals from Marcos Alonso and Cesc Fabregas secured an important victory but it was Hazard who produced the game's moment of magic.

Having picked up the ball near the half-way line, the 26-year-old breezed past Francis Coquelin and fooled Laurent Koscielny before firing past Petr Cech.

Speaking after the game, Hazard explained how he and his teammates are playing better than the Chelsea side that won the Premier League with Jose Mourinho two years ago.

"I think we are in better form, as a team," he said, per the Independent. "Not just me. Two years ago I was on fire, you know.

"But maybe I can score more goals this season. I already have 10. Two years ago I finished with 14 [in the Premier League]. We have a lot of games to play still, so we will see."

Hazard has been phenomenal this term and, based on his performances thus far, you wouldn't put it past him to score more than 15 goals.

But while the Belgian has scored more of late, it seems the quality of his goals are also improving.

A mesmerising video is doing the rounds on social media of Hazard destroying defences and scoring stunning goals against the Premier League's top sides.

As shown in the montage below, Hazard has scored wonder goals against Arsenal, Tottenham, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United over the past year - all of which coming after some sort of mazy dribble.

NO STOPPING HAZARD

"Beautiful" is how @HazardStuff describes each of Hazard's goals - and they're absolutely spot on.

His solo effort against Arsenal will not be forgotten quickly in the Chelsea dressing room, with David Luiz comparing the strike to something Ronaldinho would have scored.

"It was fantastic," he told reporters, per the Evening Standard. "It reminded me a bit of Ronaldinho. I love Eden's talent and I love him as a person so I enjoy having this kind of person in my team."

