Heading into January, Liverpool had a fantastic chance of winning their first league title since 1990.

Jurgen Klopp’s side had just beaten title rivals Manchester City on New Year’s Eve to go within five points of league leaders Chelsea.

They now had a decision to make.

Do you strengthen in the January transfer window to help their title chances or do they stick with what they’ve got?

As you’re well aware, they chose the latter option and decided not to reinforce this winter.

And that seems to be a very foolish plan with Liverpool winning just once in their 10 matches in 2017 which has seen them fall 13 points adrift of Chelsea and crash out of both the FA Cup and EFL Cup.

While Liverpool fans have started questioning both Klopp and the players, attentions have also turned to the owners.

A total of 16 clubs had a bigger net spend than Liverpool this summer, with the Anfield outfit breaking even after selling the likes of Christian Benteke, Joe Allen and Mario Balotelli.

And the opportunity to spend some cash this January was seemingly turned down by John Henry and Tom Werner, much to the disgust of the fans.

Carragher on the owners

But it’s not just the fans that are angry with them. Club legend Jamie Carragher has also turned his attentions to Fenway Sports Group because he can’t believe the squad wasn’t strengthened when given the opportunity.

“A major disappointment was not getting any reinforcements in in January,” he said.

“The players are there. I am not saying panic buy.

“I am talking about in terms of numbers, Liverpool needed something. If you look at their bench, they haven’t got anything like what Manchester United have got, the teams they are trying to compete with.

“The fact that they haven’t reinforced from a position of strength – where they were in the league as the best challengers for Chelsea – has meant they have fallen away. They don’t have the squad to match the other teams.”

Liverpool played an incredible nine matches in January but, due to a distinct lack of squad depth, Klopp wasn’t able to rotate his squad as much as he would have liked.

Then, when he did make a few changes in the FA Cup against Plymouth and Wolves, it only proved that Liverpool’s fringe players clearly aren’t good enough with them needing a replay to beat their League Two opponents before losing to a Championship side.

However, Klopp has moved to defend the club’s owners by insisting that they did back him with transfer funds but there just weren’t any players available.

Klopp defends the owners

“What’s very important, never blame anybody else for your own mistakes,” Klopp said. “That’s not the case.

“I can not say I did not have the backing. They have always offered the backing - we had the opportunity to do something but we didn’t find the right players. That’s because the players were not available.”

Despite Klopp defending the owners, Liverpool fans - and Carragher - are not impressed with them.

The fact is, you simply can’t break even in terms of transfers over the course of a whole season if you want to challenge for the Premier League title - especially when your rivals are smashing world transfer records.

