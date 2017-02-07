Lakers (18-26) 121, Knicks (22-31) 107

The Lakers picked up their first win at MSG in six years as Lou Williams (22/2/4) led the team to a comfortable blowout victory. Brandon Ingram (14/7/2) played a game-high 32 minutes in a rare start. Larry Nance Jr. (10/10/2) had a double-double. Derrick Rose (5/4/3) had a night to forget for the Knicks.

Cavaliers (35-15) 140, Wizards (30-21) 135

LeBron James (32/7/17) and Kyrie Irving (23/1/5) came up clutch as the Cavaliers ended the Wizards' 17-game home winning streak. In what he dubbed the biggest regular season game of his career, John Wall did not disappoint (22/4/12) - neither did Bradley Beal (41/5/8). Despite the OT win, the Cavs will be worried about the fitness of Iman Shumpert after he rolled his ankle.

Thunder (30-23) 90, Pacers (29-22) 93

The Indiana Pacers are now on a seven-game winning streak as Russell Westbrook (27/18/9) missed two chances to send the game to OT for the Thunder. Paul George (21/8/4) and Jeff Teague (17/4/3) helped take Indiana over the line and move their home record to an impressive 20-6 this season.

Clippers (31-21) 109, Raptors (32-21) 118

DeMar DeRozan (31/5/2) had 20 points in the first half as he made a return from injury. Kyle Lowry (24/4/8) wrote himself into Toronto history as the Raptors' all-time leading three-point scorer. Blake Griffin (26/11/11) had his first triple-double since 2014 but the Clippers lost their fifth game in six.

Jazz (33-19) 120, Hawks (30-22) 95

Gordon Hayward (30/7/5) led the Utah Jazz to a series sweep over the Hawks. Derrick Favors (20/10/1) had a double-double. Utah has now beaten Atlanta by a total of 52 points this season. Dennis Schroder (21/2/2) was the only Atlanta player to score over 15 points.

Sixers (18-33) 96, Pistons (24-28) 113

Andre Drummond (16/17/1) put on a dunking clinic for the Pistons as they overcame a depleted Sixers team. Marcus Morris (19/8/3) led Detroit in scoring. Joel Embiid sat out once again and Jahlil Okafor (16/4/0) led Philly in his place. The 76ers have now lost four straight.

Suns (16-36) 106, Pelicans (20-32) 111

Anthony Davis (34/9/1) and Jrue Holiday (30/9/7) ended the Pelicans' four-game losing streak as New Orleans overcame the Western Conference's worst team. TJ Warren (20/4/1) had a team-high for the Phoenix Suns.

Heat (22-30) 115, Timberwolves (19-33) 113

It's now 11-straight wins for the Miami Heat. Hassan Whiteside (19/13/2) and Goran Dragic (33/2/9) ensured their hot streak continued. They are only two games off a playoff spot. Without Zach LaVine, Karl-Anthony Towns (35/8/0) and Andrew Wiggins (27/4/0) have to shoulder even more responsibility. The Canadian forward missed a game-tying fadeaway at the buzzer.

Mavericks (20-31) 87, Nuggets (23-28) 110

Will Barton (31/8/5) had a big night to go along with Nikola Jokic's (13/4/9) near double-double as the Denver Nuggets continued their impressive run of performances since returning from London. Yogi Ferrell (15/2/5), fresh off signing his two-year deal, couldn't stop the Dallas Mavericks losing - bringing an end to their four-game winning streak.

Spurs (39-12) 74, Grizzlies (32-22) 89

Vince Carter (7/6/2) had an impressive four blocks for Memphis as they downed the shorthanded Spurs. Marc Gasol (15/8/1) and Zach Randolph (15/6/0) led the Grizzlies in scoring. Without Kawhi Leonard, it was David Lee (14/3/0) who had a team-high for San Antonio.

Bulls (26-26) 112, Kings (20-32) 107

After their impressive win over Golden State, the Kings were brought back down to earth by Dwyane Wade (31/6/3) and the Chicago Bulls. Michael Carter-Williams (21/6/4) showed why he was once Rookie of the Year. DeMarcus Cousins (18/14/5) shot just 5-16 for Sacramento.