Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

.

Cavaliers down Wizards in OT thriller; Lakers blow out Knicks; Raptors beat Clippers

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Lakers (18-26) 121, Knicks (22-31) 107

The Lakers picked up their first win at MSG in six years as Lou Williams (22/2/4) led the team to a comfortable blowout victory. Brandon Ingram (14/7/2) played a game-high 32 minutes in a rare start. Larry Nance Jr. (10/10/2) had a double-double. Derrick Rose (5/4/3) had a night to forget for the Knicks.

Cavaliers (35-15) 140, Wizards (30-21) 135

LeBron James (32/7/17) and Kyrie Irving (23/1/5) came up clutch as the Cavaliers ended the Wizards' 17-game home winning streak. In what he dubbed the biggest regular season game of his career, John Wall did not disappoint (22/4/12) - neither did Bradley Beal (41/5/8). Despite the OT win, the Cavs will be worried about the fitness of Iman Shumpert after he rolled his ankle.

Thunder (30-23) 90, Pacers (29-22) 93

The Indiana Pacers are now on a seven-game winning streak as Russell Westbrook (27/18/9) missed two chances to send the game to OT for the Thunder. Paul George (21/8/4) and Jeff Teague (17/4/3) helped take Indiana over the line and move their home record to an impressive 20-6 this season.

Clippers (31-21) 109, Raptors (32-21) 118

DeMar DeRozan (31/5/2) had 20 points in the first half as he made a return from injury. Kyle Lowry (24/4/8) wrote himself into Toronto history as the Raptors' all-time leading three-point scorer. Blake Griffin (26/11/11) had his first triple-double since 2014 but the Clippers lost their fifth game in six.

Jazz (33-19) 120, Hawks (30-22) 95

Gordon Hayward (30/7/5) led the Utah Jazz to a series sweep over the Hawks. Derrick Favors (20/10/1) had a double-double. Utah has now beaten Atlanta by a total of 52 points this season. Dennis Schroder (21/2/2) was the only Atlanta player to score over 15 points.

Sixers (18-33) 96, Pistons (24-28) 113

Andre Drummond (16/17/1) put on a dunking clinic for the Pistons as they overcame a depleted Sixers team. Marcus Morris (19/8/3) led Detroit in scoring. Joel Embiid sat out once again and Jahlil Okafor (16/4/0) led Philly in his place. The 76ers have now lost four straight.

Suns (16-36) 106, Pelicans (20-32) 111

Anthony Davis (34/9/1) and Jrue Holiday (30/9/7) ended the Pelicans' four-game losing streak as New Orleans overcame the Western Conference's worst team. TJ Warren (20/4/1) had a team-high for the Phoenix Suns.

Heat (22-30) 115, Timberwolves (19-33) 113

It's now 11-straight wins for the Miami Heat. Hassan Whiteside (19/13/2) and Goran Dragic (33/2/9) ensured their hot streak continued. They are only two games off a playoff spot. Without Zach LaVine, Karl-Anthony Towns (35/8/0) and Andrew Wiggins (27/4/0) have to shoulder even more responsibility. The Canadian forward missed a game-tying fadeaway at the buzzer.

Mavericks (20-31) 87, Nuggets (23-28) 110

Will Barton (31/8/5) had a big night to go along with Nikola Jokic's (13/4/9) near double-double as the Denver Nuggets continued their impressive run of performances since returning from London. Yogi Ferrell (15/2/5), fresh off signing his two-year deal, couldn't stop the Dallas Mavericks losing - bringing an end to their four-game winning streak.

Spurs (39-12) 74, Grizzlies (32-22) 89

Vince Carter (7/6/2) had an impressive four blocks for Memphis as they downed the shorthanded Spurs. Marc Gasol (15/8/1) and Zach Randolph (15/6/0) led the Grizzlies in scoring. Without Kawhi Leonard, it was David Lee (14/3/0) who had a team-high for San Antonio.

Bulls (26-26) 112, Kings (20-32) 107

After their impressive win over Golden State, the Kings were brought back down to earth by Dwyane Wade (31/6/3) and the Chicago Bulls. Michael Carter-Williams (21/6/4) showed why he was once Rookie of the Year. DeMarcus Cousins (18/14/5) shot just 5-16 for Sacramento.

Topics:
Sacramento Kings
Pacific Division
Western Conference
NBA
San Antonio Spurs
Southwest Division
Phoenix Suns
LA Clippers
Indiana Pacers
Central Division
Eastern Conference
Denver Nuggets
Northwest Division
Memphis Grizzlies
Philadelphia Sixers
Atlantic Division
Cleveland Cavaliers
Chicago Bulls
Oklahoma City Thunder
New York Knicks
LA Lakers
Washington Wizards
Southeast Division
Minnesota Timberwolves
Atlanta Hawks
Toronto Raptors
New Orleans Pelicans
Miami Heat
Dallas Mavericks
Utah Jazz
Detroit Pistons

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again