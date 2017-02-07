What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Alexandre Lacazette names the club he dreams of playing for - it isn't Arsenal

Arsenal's pursuit of Alexandre Lacazette last summer became very public when Lyon released a statement confirming they had rejected a bid for their prized asset.

The Gunners were desperate to sign a striker before the season started but their bid - believed to be in the region of £30 million - wasn't enough to entice one of the most exciting forwards in Europe.

It forced Arsene Wenger to rush through a move for Lucas Perez who, in his limited appearances so far this term, has shown promise, albeit mainly from the left flank.

Lacazette remains a Lyon player for now but his latest comments in the press suggest a move away in the summer is extremely likely.

However, before Arsenal fans get too excited, it's also worth pointing out that those same comments do not indicate he wants a switch to north London.

With Lyon already well out of contention for the Ligue 1 title, their star forward has hinted he will consider his future at the end of the season.

"I think that the right moment has arrived," he told French television station Canal, as per FourFourTwo.

"I think that this summer will be the moment when I must have a change of air and discover something else, although always with the idea of moving forward and progressing as a footballer and as a person.

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-CAEN-LYON

"I want to continue working and I'll hope that there will be some good opportunities on the way this summer."

For a forward who already has 21 goals to his name this season, it is safe to say there will not be a shortage of 'good opportunities' for him to choose from.

Nevertheless, when asked about the prospect of moving to Barcelona, the 25-year-old admitted the Camp Nou would represent 'a dream' destination.

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-MONACO-LYON

Lacazette added: "They [Barcelona] are a very big club.

"They have aliens up front. It would be a dream. If that happens, great, but I am not here to say that I will take the place of Luis Suarez. But I would like to play for them one day."

Of course, Arsenal will not be the only interested party disappointed with Lacazette's vocal admiration for Barcelona.

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-CAEN-LYON

But like he said himself, Luis Enrique has a wealth of quality options to choose from up front so, at this stage, a summer switch to the Catalans would appear unlikely.

Regardless of Barca's potential interest, we should probably expect a fierce bidding war from the rest of Europe's big clubs for Lacazette's services in the summer.

