Thierry Henry reveals his bizarre nickname for Romelu Lukuaku

Thierry Henry is one of the most decorated and celebrated strikers in Premier League history.

He is Arsenal's record goalscorer, led the club to a double in 2002 and spearheaded the famous 'Invincibles' in 2004.

He scored a grand total of 411 goals during his illustrious career and won everything there was to win from domestic titles in France, England and Spain to the Champions League with Barcelona, as well as both the Euros and the World Cup with France.

So when the once potent striker, now 39, decided to get into coaching, what better mentor could there be for a young striker than Henry?

Rather surprisingly, Henry became the assistant manager of the Belgian national team last August and serves under former Everton boss, Roberto Martinez.

Belgium have a plethora of talent available to them and while they currently sit fifth in the FIFA world rankings - for what that's worth - they spent the majority of the past two years in the number one spot.

Romelu Lukaku is, undoubtedly, the crown jewel of Belgium's striking talents and at just 23-years-old, the Everton forward already has 136 goals to his name during his career.

That's more than Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Suarez or Wayne Rooney managed by his age. They've all gone on to do pretty well.

He's also currently top of the scoring charts in the Premier League with 16 goals following his four-goal haul against Bournemouth last weekend.

Henry has been attempting to pass on his knowledge to Lukaku and help the burly forward develop his game. In the process, he's bestowed a nickname upon Lukaku.

“All the Red Devils want to learn," Henry revealed. "I call Romelu the lawyer. He discusses everything, even his socks.

“It’s important that people know that because sometimes they think the younger generation doesn’t care enough."

Lukaku certainly does care and if he carries on his current trajectory, he is destined for big things in the future. But where does he have to improve?

The legendary Henry thinks Lukaku has a long way to go.

“What does he need to improve? Everything should be even better. But he’s young. He’ll keep getting better.”

