Former South Africa captain Joost van der Westhuizen has died at the age of 45 after losing his prolonged battle with motor neurone disease.

He was diagnosed with the disease in 2011, and was rushed to the hospital on Saturday evening in critical condition.

The news of his passing away came as a huge shock as he was showing signs of improvement and stability.

His J9 foundation gave an update this weekend, stating Van der Westhuizen was ‘critical but stable’ in an intensive care unit.

However, on Monday morning, they confirmed that the rugby legend had passed away, saying: “It is with great sadness that we confirm the passing of Joost. He passed away in his home surrounded by his loved ones. He will be sorely missed.”

Regarded as one of the greatest scrum-halves in the sport, Van der Westhuizen won 89 caps between 1993-2003 for South Africa, scoring then record 38 tries in the process,

He was an integral part of the victorious rugby team that secured the 1995 World Cup on his home soil.

He was inducted in the International Rugby Hall of Fame in 2007.

The Springbok icon was a one-club man and represented the Blue Bulls till 2003, playing 71 games in his pro career.

The Guardian quoted Mark Alexander, President of SA Rugby, saying: “Joost will be remembered as one of the greatest Springboks – not only of his generation, but of all time.

“As a player, he lifted the Rugby World Cup, Tri-Nations and Currie Cup while establishing himself as one of the best scrum-halves world rugby has ever seen. He was the record holder for the most Test tries for the Springboks for more than 13 years and finished his international career with 38 Test tries.

“He also became an inspiration and hero to many fellow sufferers of this terrible disease as well as to those unaffected. We all marvelled at his bravery, his fortitude and his uncomplaining acceptance of this terrible burden.

“It’s a sad day for rugby in South Africa and across the globe as we say goodbye to a legend of the Springboks. Our condolences go to his family and friends at this sad, sad time.”

Tributes poured in from various quarters following the revelation of the news, with the rugby fraternity, as well as sportsmen and television personalities, taking to social media to pay homage to the 45-year-old.

Van der Westhuizen set up the J9 foundation to aid people suffering from MND (motor neurone disease).

